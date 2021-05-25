After telling Dartmouth College’s four graduates who are heading into the military that family members would not be allowed to attend their commissioning ceremonies, the school retreated Tuesday.
“I am excited to celebrate this special day with my family, and appreciate all who reached out on our behalf,” said Robert Hobart.
Hobart, Jacob Rozak, William Gibeley and Jaeyoung Oh are graduating from the college next month and entering branches of the military. Hobart is going into the Marines, and the other three are headed for the Army. Each graduate will become a commissioned officer, and they were looking forward to celebrating the commissioning ceremony with family members.
Dartmouth initially planned to limit guests at this year’s commencement, but recently changed policy to allow each undergraduate to bring two family members to the celebrations as guidance on the pandemic has changed as more people are vaccinated. Hobart and the other cadets sought to have their parents come to the commissioning, set for June 12, the day before commencement.
Hobart said the school said that was not going to be possible, despite all of their parents having been vaccinated.
“We were told that our logical reasoning regarding vaccination status, social distancing, outdoor venue changes, size constraints, and masking were insufficient,” Hobart said in an email. “We were told that the administration had considered our arguments but were not given any justification for why our request was denied.”
Hours after being asked for an explanation, the college announced Tuesday it is now going to allow students to bring parents to the commissioning.
“I do have an update for you. Each of you will be able to have two family members or guests attend the ceremony,” Dean Kate Burke told students in an email sent at 5:46 p.m.
Associate Vice President for Communications Diana Lawrence also said late Tuesday that students could bring parents, but offered no other comment.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the commencement now that most of the COVID-19 policies on campus are being scaled back. Rozak is grateful the school listened to his and his fellow students' concerns.
“It's great to see that the Dartmouth College administration finally listened to reason and made the right decision,” Rozak said. “My family and I are grateful that we will be able to celebrate this accomplishment together.”