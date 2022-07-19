HANOVER — Members of Dartmouth College’s Class of 2020 will finally have their day on the Green with a celebration of their graduation on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The ceremony is taking place more than two years after the class received a “virtual degree ceremony” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Two years ago Dartmouth promised the Class of 2020 that when we were able, we would welcome them home to Dartmouth,” Vice President for Alumni Relations Cheryle Bascomb said in a news release. “I am delighted that we are able to make good on that promise this summer. They have been wonderful to work with, and we are all committed to making this a wonderful, memorable occasion for the class and their families.”
Dartmouth officials said the morning ceremony will feature the traditional elements of a Dartmouth commencement, including regalia, bagpipes, a procession, remarks from President Philip J. Hanlon, as well as music. Students will also walk across the commencement stage as their name is announced.
According to the college, just over 50% of the class, or more than 600 members of the Class of 2020, are expected to attend the event.
“A gift from an anonymous donor is underwriting housing fees for the returning graduates throughout the weekend,” the college said in a news release.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Geeta Anand, who graduated from Dartmouth in 1989 and who is currently the dean of the University of California Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, will give the keynote address.
“As a reporter, educator, and leader in higher education, Geeta Anand has dedicated her life to reporting stories of great importance and to making room for more diverse voices in our media,” Hanlon said in the news release. “At a moment when ‘alternative facts’ and disinformation are tearing at our social fabric, her example shows how crucial good journalism is to a functioning civil society.”
