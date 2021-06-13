HANOVER — Dartmouth College’s commencement ceremony was a partial return to normal after more than a year of the pandemic, though the COVID-19 experience is seared into the consciousness of the graduates.
“This is a really hard speech for me to write because no words can capture the loss we experienced last year,” said Amanda Chen, one of the six valedictorians for the 2021 class.
For Chen, the last year drove home the need for community and connection as she found solace among her classmates when she was able to be on campus in the spring semester.
Those connections and conversations help sustain people as they work on changing the world for the better, she said. For a world awash in problems, Chen said connections like she had at Dartmouth are vital.
“Small moments of mentorship can help bring change,” Chen said.
The commencement is typically held on the Dartmouth Common, where thousands attend. Last year the school held a virtual commencement ceremony because of the pandemic.
This year, the ceremony was held in-person, though at the Memorial Field to accommodate social distancing.
The school’s 1,169 graduates getting their bachelor’s degrees on Sunday were able to invite up to two guests to the ceremony — a total of 2,010 people in the stands. There were also a few virtual touches, like the conferring of honorary degrees and a choral performance.
For Annette Gordon-Reed, the prize-winning historian and Dartmouth graduate who served as commencement speaker, the students getting to graduation was a testament to the Dartmouth spirit of enthusiastically meeting every challenge.
“It’s that enthusiasm that gives birth to passion, and passion is needed to do everything, like writing a book, making a movie, and raising children,” she said.
President Phil Hanlon told the students they survived an historic upheaval in the last year. “Your class has faced a cauldron of tumult and tragedy,” Hanlon said. “We’ll all be working to make sense of this in the years to come.
Hanlon hopes the students take away from all the troubles of the past year the ability to protect those around them, and the things that matter.
“Remember always, the things most precious to us are also the most fragile,” Hanlon said.
Dartmouth awarded more than 2,000 degrees on Sunday, including master’s degrees and doctorates from the graduate schools on campus. Members of the graduating class come from 45 states, Washington D.C., American Samoa, and Puerto Rico. There is also a large contingent of foreign students from Canada, China, India, Korea and the United Kingdom.