Dartmouth College graduates are preparing to enter a world dealing with a global pandemic, a recession and a country torn apart by racial inequality, but they were told Sunday that they can make a difference.
“It’s in times of crisis, times that are very uncertain, that has the most opportunities,” said commencement speaker Sal Khan. “You have the chance to be the next Greatest Generation.”
Khan is the founder of Khan Academy, a non-profit online school that teaches millions of students around the world.
Dartmouth graduates and their families watched Khan’s video address Sunday as part of the school's virtual commencement ceremonies. The normal commencement exercises were canceled this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced all of the Dartmouth classes to switch to remote learning this spring.
Khan told the graduates the Greatest Generation grew up during the Great Depression and fought World War II before coming home to start families and rebuild the country. The Greatest Generation laid the foundation for decades of peace, prosperity, and social progress. Khan said they faced an uncertain world, like the Class of 2020 is now facing. Graduates have a choice to either give in to anxiety and angst, or use their energies and creativity in a positive manner, he said.
“We could use it to put one foot in front of the other and make a positive dent,” Khan said.
Khan said the way to make a change is to start with a small action. He was a hedge fund manager in 2003 when he found out that his younger cousin Nadia needed help with her math. He started tutoring her through the internet, and began developing more online tools to help more relatives. From that effort Khan built up Khan Academy.
“You can make small steps in your own life, in your own community and these small steps build up,” Khan said. “There’s no perfect path, there’s the energy that you give to that path.”
Dartmouth President Phil Hanlon also likened the challenges facing the Class of 2020 to a battle that needs to be fought.
“You too are being called into service, fighting for the fabric of our country,” Hanlon said.
With challenges to the health of the country, to the nation’s continued prosperity, and challenges that show fundamental inequalities that need to be addressed, Hanlon said this is the time for Dartmouth graduates to engage the world. He said the spring semester was a dark time for many, but he remained hopeful on the day of commencement.
“For me it is a reminder that even in the darkest times there are points of light. You are those points of light,” Hanlon said.
Valedictory speaker Emma Esterman, said it is time to leave the Dartmouth bubble and change the way the world works.
“While we are all wishing for normalcy, things cannot go back to how they were and we shouldn’t want them to,” Esterman said.
Most people do not deal with problems unless confronted with them, and Esterman said everyone is being confronted with racial and economic inequality, as well as the recession and the pandemic.
“We must all strive to lift up every member of our society,” Esterman said.
Esterman encouraged her classmates to start by seeking out ways to help people directly through mentorship.
The Class of 2020 has already been invited by the college to return next year to have an on-campus celebration along with the Class of 2021’s commencement.