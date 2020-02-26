In response to complaints about the culture of some student organizations, Dartmouth College this week reported that five Greek houses and two sports teams violated school alcohol and hazing policies, following an investigation that went back several years.
Identified in the report were the men’s basketball team, the women’s track and field team, the Alpha Phi and Chi Delta sororities and the Kappa Kappa Kappa, Psi Upsilon, and Zeta Psi fraternities.
“Any report of hazing behavior or organizational misconduct causes concern. We want to be sure that our students and organizations are operating safely and within the boundaries of the Standards of Conduct,” said Diana Lawrence, associate vice president for communications. “In each case, the available information was reviewed, a determination of responsibility was made, and a determination of how to respond was made. To be clear: These are outcomes delivered in the fall and not behaviors that occurred or were reported in the fall.”
The investigation was prompted by an anonymous op-ed piece in the Dartmouth Radical in October 2018 that linked sexual violence on campus to the school’s hazing tradition.
Punishments included prohibition against engaging in social activities for a term and a requirement to take alcohol screening and intervention classes. Alpha Phi and Zeta Psi received suspensions.