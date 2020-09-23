Dartmouth College weathered the COVID-19 financial storm by instituting a hiring and wage freeze, cutting staff, cutting varsity sports teams, shuttering the Hanover Country Club and bumping up tuition.
Now, school officials are defending the record-breaking $6 billion endowment .
“There is a common misconception that endowments can be accessed like a checking account and used for anything at any time. In reality, flexibility is limited,” said Diana Lawrence, associate vice president for communications at the Ivy League school.
Dartmouth’s endowment saw a 7.6 percent return on investment, a stunning turnaround after the COVID-19 stock market crash earlier this year. College President Phil Hanlon said the endowment lost value during the crash.
“Given the financial challenges facing institutions of higher education, including Dartmouth, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and how volatile the markets were in the second half of the fiscal year, we are very pleased with this result," Hanlon said. “Over the longer term, the strength of the endowment continues to enable Dartmouth to invest in key long-term strategic initiatives.”
The endowment has generated an annualized return of 10.4 percent for the past 10 fiscal years, generating hundreds of millions of dollars for the school. Dartmouth’s annual operating budget is at around $1 billion, and past of the annual return on the endowment goes to funding the budget.
Lawrence said the endowment aid to the annual budget still leaves large bills for the school.
“Despite the welcome performance of the endowment this year, Dartmouth continues to face a structural deficit impacted by the need to replace our aging steam heating system, upgrade deteriorating residence halls, and overhaul our information technology infrastructure,” Lawrence said.
Much of the endowment funding is pegged to student scholarships, according to Lawrence. Under the law, endowment funding must be used in accordance with the request of the donors.
“Endowment spending is largely restricted by the terms of the original gifts and must be maintained in perpetuity. Many donors designate a specific purpose for their donations. Contributions may be given in support of a specific school, program, or activity, and, by law, can only be used for those purposes,” Lawrence said.
According to the school, the endowment provided 30 percent, more than $270 million, for the annual budget. Hanlon touts the school’s financial aid, which will fund 100 percent of the education for students with a demonstrated financial need.
This year 237 students will receive full scholarships, and the school states that around 48 percent of all students receive some financial aid, with the average value at around $62,000 per student.