After dealing with close to 250 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the year, Dartmouth College announced it is easing on-campus restrictions.
The school’s COVID-19 Task Force chairs, Dr. Lisa Adams, associate dean of the Center for Global Health Equity, and Josh Keniston, vice president of campus services and institutional projects, sent an email Monday announcing that restrictions were being partially lifted.
The restrictions are easing up as the number of active cases in the outbreak come down, but that has not stopped more than 200 Dartmouth students from leaving campus to finish up the semester at home via remote learning.
While common spaces and kitchens in residence halls remain closed, the school is opening Baker-Berry Library, the Collis Center, the Top of the Hop, Kemeny Hall, Alumni Gym, and Zimmerman Fitness Center for employees and students approved to be on campus.
The school continues to ask students not to gather in hallways, or in each other's rooms. The meal option also continues to be grab and go.
"Please continue to mask up everywhere, both on campus and in town; face coverings are critically important in reducing disease transmission, even if you have been vaccinated. It is also essential to maintain six feet of physical distance in all directions when interacting with others," Adams and Keniston wrote.
Diana Lawrence, the school’s associate vice president for communications, said the school does not plan to offer space freed up by departing students to others who are in remote learning.
“There are no plans to utilize those spaces. The term ends in eight days,” Lawrence said.
Provost Joseph Helble told students last week the restrictions would start to ease up as long as there were no major violations of the school’s COVID protocols.
A recent campus outbreak pf COVID-19 was linked to large, off-campus parties.
“Attending events and gatherings increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19,” Adams and Keniston wrote.
Lawrence said the school will pursue any reports of violations of the safety protocols. Hanover town officials are also looking into fining students and landlords who may have violated the town’s emergency ordinance banning gatherings of more than 10 people.
School officials reported last week they believe a new and more contagious variant of COVID-19, first observed in the United Kingdom, is behind the recent outbreak.