HANOVER -- Dartmouth is expanding its longstanding policy to not consider an applicant's financial situation when deciding admission to include international students.
“This reflects Dartmouth’s long-held belief that students should be accepted to Dartmouth based on their ability, not on their ability to pay," Dartmouth President Philip Hanlon said in a video announcing the news on Jan. 12. "We established a presidential commission on financial aid to enlist the support of dedicated alumni and parents as we rally our community around our financial aid goals. Thanks, in part to their efforts, and to the generosity of many alumni and parents the doors of Dartmouth have swung wide open. At Dartmouth, we aspire to attract the very best talent to our campus from around the globe because we know that a diverse and international community elevates the teaching and learning experience for all."
The move makes Dartmouth one of only six institutions in the U.S. to offer "need-blind" admissions to all undergraduate applicants while meeting 100% of demonstrated need regardless of citizenship. The other schools are Harvard, Princeton, Yale, MIT and Amherst.
The inclusion of international students in the need-blind admissions policy is being made possible by $90 million in donations to establish the King Scholars Program.
“More than 440 alumni and parents on six continents made this change in admissions policy possible through their generosity,” Dartmouth said in a news release.
The change is effective immediately starting with applicants to the class of 2026, Hanlon said.
“That means when our admission office considers applicants from outside the U.S., financial need will no longer be a factor in the decision-making process,” Hanlon said. “We are able to make this change because hundreds of alumni, parents and friends who believe as much as I do that financial aid should not be a barrier to Dartmouth and they have collectively committed $90 million dollars in scholarship funds to the cause. This includes an incredible $40 million gift from an anonymous donor I am announcing today -- the largest single scholarship gift in Dartmouth history.”
The announcement came just days after Dartmouth was named in a class-action lawsuit accusing Dartmouth College, along with 15 other colleges and universities, of using their protected status as schools that have need-blind admission’s policies to create a “price-fixing cartel” that has been “artificially inflating” the price of attendance for decades.
The lawsuit, filed Jan. 9, alleges these institutions are “the country’s most elite, private universities” and have “unlawfully conspired to reduce the amount of financial aid they provide to admitted students, effectively fixing the net price of attendance,” the group of attorneys who filed the class-action suit said in a news release last week.
“Under a true need-blind admissions system, all students would be admitted without regard to the financial circumstances of the student or student’s family. Far from following this practice, at least nine Defendants for many years have favored wealthy applicants in the admissions process,” the lawsuit says.
Citing the lawsuit as an “ongoing” legal matter, Dartmouth College spokesperson Diana Lawrence declined to comment last week.
On Tuesday, she said the announcement of the inclusion of international students in Dartmouth’s need-blind admissions policy had been planned in advance.
“The timing is unrelated to the lawsuit. Plans for the announcement had been under discussion with the anonymous donor for a number of weeks,” Lawrence said.