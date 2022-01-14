Colleges and universities are taking a tailored approach to the start of spring classes this month.
Dartmouth College in Hanover announced Wednesday it will continue to prioritize in-person classes and so will resume classes as originally planned next week.
“As an institution serving thousands of students, we are also acutely aware of the mental health crisis in this country. In the fall of 2020, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Children’s Hospital Association, and the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry declared an emergency in child and adolescent mental health. Young people are more intensely affected by the isolation, anxiety, and grief associated with the pandemic. Our decision to prioritize in-person classes, academic events, gym access, and restricted but congregate dining is directly connected to the imperative of preserving the mental and physical health of our students,” Interim Provost David Kotz and Executive Vice President Rick Mills said in a message to the college community on Wednesday. “This does not mean, however, that we can let our guard down. Dartmouth will continue to require masking for everyone indoors, social distancing, ongoing surveillance testing, isolation for people who test positive for the virus, and vaccinations and booster shots for everyone in our community for the foreseeable future. It was your compliance with these guidelines — for example, nearly 98% of our campus community has been vaccinated — that enabled us to begin the academic year in person. The crisis that is building in our hospitals and among health care workers in our region and the rising number of children with serious COVID-19 infections make these ongoing precautions essential.”
Dartmouth students are required to be vaccinated, including booster shots if they are eligible.
Franklin Pierce University students are also required to be vaccinated and boosted, and even allowing for religious and medical exceptions, has a 99% vaccination rate among students, university Director of Communications Kathryn Grosso Gann said Friday.
Franklin Pierce, however, is requiring students to test negative for COVID five days prior to resuming in-person classes and so plans to hold the first week of classes, starting on Jan. 19, online only.
Students will begin to return to campus on Tuesday, Grosso Gann said.
The decision to delay classes until Jan. 26 is based on how transmissible and infectious the omicron variant has been, she said.
Franklin Pierce avoided the post-Thanksgiving omicron surge on campus by deciding back in September to hold the few weeks of classes between Thanksgiving and Christmas break online-only, Grosso Gann said, keeping students from returning to the university after Thanksgiving.
“We want to do what’s best not only for our students on campus but the community as well,” she said.
Grosso Gann said additional safety measures such as masking in classes and other large group settings will remain in place till at least Jan. 30 and may be extended past that. So far the university is pleased with how it has balanced safety with students’ academic needs, she said.
“We had a very successful fall semester,” she said, adding about the end of 2021 COVID surge, “We didn’t have to worry about that. So I think we’ve been well-positioned this academic year to give our students the safe environment they’ve been able to expect over these past two years.”