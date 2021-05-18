Dartmouth College President Phil Hanlon has announced the Ivy League school is increasing the income limits for students to qualify for full scholarships.
Dartmouth offers full scholarships to qualifying students whose family income is less than $125,000 a year, up from $100,000 a year.
The school will also start replacing some loans with grants that will not have to be repaid.
“This will elevate our ability to enroll the most talented, promising students, regardless of family income, who want to immerse themselves in the Dartmouth experience,” Hanlon said.
The school also put together an $8 million emergency scholarship fund through donations from alumni and families to fund financial aid for students and families living though the COVID-19 economy.
“Once again, the Dartmouth community rose to the occasion,” Hanlon said. “As promised, we met 100 percent of each scholarship recipient’s demonstrated need.”
The effort is part of Dartmouth’s effort to raise $80 million to fund financial aid that benefits about a quarter of the school’s student body. Dartmouth has so far raised $37 million.
Julie McKenna, co-chair of Dartmouth’s Presidential Commission on Financial Said, said the financial assistance removes a barrier for students from families of modest means.
“Through our analyses and interviews this year, we’ve come to realize that middle-income families are uniquely stressed,” McKenna said.
The school approved a $1.2 billion operating budget for the coming fiscal year earlier this spring, while also setting total undergraduate tuition, fees, and room and board at $78,010, up 2 percent over the current year.
Tuition for the Tuck School of Business is set at $77,520, and the Geisel Medical School, at $67,532, which remains unchanged from the current school year. Tuition for the Thayer School of Engineering is going up 2 percent to $58,953.
In September, the school announced a new record-setting endowment, coming in at more than $6 billion.