Dartmouth President Philip J. Hanlon

Dartmouth College has launched a $100 million program designed to boost diversity in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Dartmouth President Philip J. Hanlon announced the creation of the “STEM-X” program at a forum for alumni, tech leaders and entrepreneurs in San Francisco on Tuesday.

