Dartmouth College announced this week it will close the Kresge Physical Sciences Library and Paddock Music Library at the end of the school year.
Dartmouth’s Dean of Libraries Susan Mehrer said the decision is being driven by a lack of interest in the collections held in the two libraries, as well as financial needs for the rest of the library system.
“At Dartmouth Library, we regularly review our operations in order to fully support teaching, learning and research. We look at trends, usage data and new modes of scholarship to allocate finite resources where they bring the most value to our academic community,” Mehrer said.
Kresge is in the Fairchild Physical Sciences Center and Paddock is in the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
While the Kresge and Paddock libraries are have been closed to visitors because of the to the COVID-19 pandemic since last March, the libraries' collections have been available to students, faculty and staff, but the long-term circulation trend no longer justifies keeping the two libraries.
Mehrer said materials in the library system overall declined by 35 percent between 2008 and 2018. At Paddock, lending decreased by 73 percent over that period. Kresge circulation increased slightly over the 10-year period, but in recent years has also seen a decrease of around 12 percent. Mehrer said a large driver is that much of the material students and staff want can be accessed digitally.
“A decrease in lending does not correspond to a decrease in demand or use of information resources in all formats,” Mehrer said.
Mehrer said the library system needed to cut its spending by $2 million over the course of five years, ending in 2022, and these closures will help the library system reduce spending without cutting staff.
Provost Joseph Helble supports Mehrer’s review of the library system to find new ways to deliver necessary and wanted materials to students and staff.
“The way we use the library will continue to evolve, as the library and its staff enhance and advance our search for new knowledge,” he said.
The high-use material from the Kresge and Paddock collections will be relocated to Baker-Berry over the coming months. The remainder of the collections will be housed in the library's offsite shelving facility and available by request. No plans for using the library space have been announced.