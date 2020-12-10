Dartmouth College acknowledged this week that it removed 86 students from campus during the fall term for violating the school's COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The school has kept the number of students removed from campus shrouded, in an effort to protect their identities, but on Wednesday Provost Joseph Helble reversed course and provided details.
Helble said there were 600 reports of possible violations of the school’s community health protocols, which resulted in 86 students losing campus privileges, 124 students being given warnings without removal, and 397 instances in which there was no action taken.
Hanover Town Manager Julia Griffin said Thursday the school had kept town offices in the dark as to the numbers, but she was aware of violations.
“We had no idea what the numbers were,” she said.
Griffin has said she’s been made aware of issues like large parties around Halloween and one case of students sneaking into fraternity houses to play beer pong.
“Our interactions with the students in the field led us to believe that thy had not been paying attention to all of the information the college was sending them,” she said.
In another change, Helble said that students removed from campus will no longer have to stay off campus for four terms. The removal is now to last two terms, and all removal terms are being made retroactive.
Griffin said school officials have been doing a good job, especially with the on-campus students, but the off-campus students were a bit of a different story. The fall term had mostly first-year students back at the school as part of Dartmouth’s safety plans. The winter term, starting in January, will have more juniors and seniors who Griffin is worried will be less likely to abide by the safety precautions.
Griffin is working with the college to make sure all winter term students get tested and quarantine for 10 days as soon as they get to their living quarters.
Hanover is currently experiencing the highest positivity rate in Grafton County, Griffin said. Currently, the large outbreak at the Hanover Terrace nursing home has seen nearly all of the 73 residents and dozens of staffers get sick. There has been one death associated with that outbreak.
Hanover saw two big positive rate bumps this fall, the first associated with travel hockey teams, which helped lead to all indoor ice rinks in the state getting shut down for two weeks. The other bump came after Halloween, when Dartmouth students were caught at large parties, one in Hanover and one in Lebanon, Griffin said.
“They started to get a bit rowdy around Halloween,” she said.
Helble cautioned Dartmouth students about rising cases in Hanover, and how quickly the illness can spread. He said the science of the illness makes testing and surveillance of students and staff necessary. In mid- to late-October the active case count in Grafton County was less than 40 cases per 100,000. As of Dec. 8, Helble said it is more than nine times that at 375 active cases per 100,000.
“Now for me what this makes clear is the absolute importance of frequent surveillance testing for all members of the Dartmouth community, students as well as faculty and staff who are accessing the campus,” Helble said.
Helble is asking Dartmouth students coming to Hanover for the winter term to do everything they can to halt the spread.
“If we look out for one another and remind our friends and colleagues that we all need to stay distanced, stay masked, avoid large groups, get tested, and otherwise follow the health and safety protocols that enabled us to navigate fall with one of the lowest case counts in the country on our campus, perhaps we can make it through winter with even smaller numbers and smaller numbers of students losing campus privileges,” he said.