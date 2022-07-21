HANOVER -- The Dartmouth Board of Trustees named Sian Leah Beilock as the institution's next president Thursday.
Beilock, a leading cognitive scientist and the current Barnard College president, will be Dartmouth’s 19th president and the institution’s first woman elected to the position in Dartmouth’s more than 250-year history.
“I imagine a lot of people will ask me what it means to be Dartmouth’s first female president and for some they might think that I should not talk about that -- I should just talk about being a president,” Beilcok said in a video released by Dartmouth on Thursday. “But my research as a psychologist and my colleagues have really shown that having multiple identities -- I am a researcher, I am a president, a teacher, I’m a mother -- all of those things actually impact what we bring to the table, how can we think across differences. And having those multiple identities I’m confident will help me put my best foot forward.”
Beilock went on to say that Dartmouth is the best of both worlds -- “a small, tight-knit undergardaute community focused on the liberal arts, together with top-tier research and scholarship” -- and becasue of that it is perfectly positioned to take on today’s opportunities and complex challenges.
“Whether it’s mental health for young people or climate change requires an interdisciplinary perspective,” she said. “It requires people to come together across the undergraduate and graduate community from the business school to the sciences to answer and push on the most pressing challenges of our time. Dartmouth is a place where that can happen. Dartmouth should be a model for how we actually have impact in our world.”
Beilock will succeed Philip J. Hanlon, who plans to step down at the end of the coming academic year after a decade in the role. Beilock, 46, will assume office on July 1, 2023.
“Sian is a leader with the aspirational vision to build our research enterprise, further our tradition of excellence in undergraduate education, and expand our global impact; she embraces the teacher-scholar model and brings experience from a world-class R1 institution as well as a distinctive liberal arts college,” Elizabeth Cahill Lempres, chair of the board of trustees, said in a news release. “Sian’s election in this, our 50th year of coeducation at Dartmouth, was enthusiastic and unanimous. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Dartmouth family.”
In her time at Barnard, Beilock enhanced the school's STEM research and teaching programs to parallel the institution’s renown in the arts and humanities, Dartmouth said in its announcement. She also implemented a campus-wide health and wellness initiative and increased diversity among students, faculty, and staff. Before she was at Barnard, Beilock served as executive vice provost of the University of Chicago.
“Beilock is one of the world’s leading experts on the brain science behind 'choking under pressure' and the brain and body factors influencing all types of performance: from test taking, to public speaking, to athletics. A particular focus of her work has been developing and implementing research-driven strategies to encourage women and girls in the fields of math and science. She has authored two critically acclaimed books published in more than a dozen languages as well as some 120 peer-reviewed publications in outlets such as Science and the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Her 2017 TED talk has been viewed more than 2.5 million times,” Dartmouth said in the announcement.
