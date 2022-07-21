Sian Leah Beilock

Photo by Tim Ryan Smith/Avenue 5 Films

Sian Leah Beilock, 46, will assume office as the 19th president of Dartmouth College on July 1, 2023.

 By MEGHAN PIERCE Union Leader Correspondent

HANOVER -- The Dartmouth Board of Trustees named Sian Leah Beilock as the institution's next president Thursday.

Beilock, a leading cognitive scientist and the current Barnard College president, will be Dartmouth’s 19th president and the institution’s first woman elected to the position in Dartmouth’s more than 250-year history.

