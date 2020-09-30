Dartmouth College President Phil Hanlon said this week the school has pledged more than $40 million to help students with financial aid.
“Hundreds of Dartmouth families are confronting painful economic hardship due to job losses and businesses closing,” Hanlon said.
Hanlon said the school is focused on making its Ivy League education affordable.
“Our commitment to making sure no Dartmouth family must choose between their child's education and living expenses is unwavering,” Hanlon said. “Despite the economic pressures on the college, we will support our students through these difficult times.”
The college has come under fire from its own students for raising tuition during the pandemic. Student Assembly vice president Jonathan Briffault told The Dartmouth student newspaper that the $2,000 increase in the nearly $60,000-a-year tuition was disappointing to the Student Council.
Dartmouth has been tightening its belts in anticipation of a $100 million revenue drop in the coming year related to the coronavirus pandemic. The college has frozen wages, cut five athletic teams, reduced scholarships, closed Hanover Country Club and taken other measures. Earlier this month, the graduate Tuck School of Business cut 18 staffers as part of its budget rollback.
Meanwhile, last week, the college reported that its endowment reached a record-breaking $6 billion. The endowment typically covered about a third of the annual college budget, but there are restrictions on how the money is spent.
“There is a common misconception that endowments can be accessed like a checking account and used for anything at any time. In reality, flexibility is limited,” said Diana Lawrence, associate vice president for communications.
Hanlon said that, because of the pandemic and resulting economic downturn, requests for financial aid are expected to grow by $8 million beyond the budgeted amount of $120 million for the current year.
According to Hanlon, the number of the first-year students receiving help has grown by 2 percent over last year, while the average financial aid award for the Class of 2024 is up 7 percent. Approximately 22 percent of the current first-year students come from families earning $100,000 or less a year, meaning they’re receiving full-tuition scholarships.
The $40 million for student aid comes through the Presidential Commission on Financial Aid, which Hanlon started in May. The school wants to be able to raise $500 million in endowments for student aid.