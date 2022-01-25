HANOVER — Dartmouth College president Philip J. Hanlon announced Tuesday that he will step down next spring after 10 years.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve Dartmouth, an institution that did so much to transform my life when I was a student here in the 1970s,” Hanlon said in a message to the college community on Tuesday.
“When I arrived at Dartmouth in 2013, I laid out a 10-year vision for my presidency: Dartmouth would be a magnet for talent, dare to take on some of the world’s most urgent challenges, and elevate the tight connection between students and faculty that makes the Dartmouth experience so distinctive,” said Hanlon, a 1977 Dartmouth graduate.
“I could not be prouder of the strides we have made towards this vision, and as it has become reality, the time is right to pass the torch.”
Hanlon previously was provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Michigan.
A mathematician and accomplished researcher, he was the Donald J. Lewis Collegiate Professor of Mathematics and held an Arthur F. Thurnau Professorship.
Hanlon’s awards and honors include a Sloan Fellowship, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Henry Russel Award, appointment as a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the National Science Foundation’s Presidential Young Investigator Award.
The college said Hanlon’s tenure will be remembered for its “academic excellence, inclusion, global impact and financial stability.”
In his time at Dartmouth, Hanlon made “academic excellence the priority of his presidency,” the college said.
“Thanks to his vision, Dartmouth has elevated the number and caliber of undergraduate, graduate, and professional admissions applications, and now has one of the highest undergraduate admissions yields in the United States. Under his leadership, research spending has increased by more than 50%, enhancing Dartmouth’s stature as one of the nation’s leading research universities. He also has been deeply committed to increasing inclusion and diversity at Dartmouth through further investment in these areas.”
Hanlon told the Board of Trustees about his plans at their meeting on Friday.
Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees Elizabeth Cahill Lempres said in a statement that Hanlon’s June 2023 departure will give trustees ample time to conduct a comprehensive search for his successor, an effort that will begin soon.
“President Hanlon has initiated and led an unprecedented advancement in academic excellence, contributing to higher admissions selectivity, greater research output, and increased recognition of our faculty. He has enhanced access and inclusion and put Dartmouth on a firm financial footing for a strong and dynamic future,” Lempres said.