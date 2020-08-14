When Dartmouth College President Phil Hanlon was the provost at the University of Michigan, he did not turn over his investigation into a professor charged with sexual harassment, and instead recommended that professor for a promotion, according to a report conducted by the University if Michigan.
Hanlon was appointed provost at the University of Michigan in 2010, the same year Martin Philbert was up for promotion to the dean of the School of Public Health.
Philbert is accused of unwanted sexual advances made against female students, including unwanted kissing, according to the University of Michigan report, released on July 31.
Hanlon denied that his investigation into Philbert in 2010 turned up any significant evidence of wrongdoing. The University of Michigan report credits Hanlon for doing his “due diligence,” but criticizes him for keeping the investigation to himself.
“Hanlon did not dismiss the information he received about Philbert’s alleged misconduct. He took multiple steps to learn more,” the report states. “These steps suggest that (Hanlon) may have had lingering concerns about Philbert’s conduct toward women. But, to the extent Hanlon believed that a closer look at allegations against Philbert was warranted … he should have turned to trained investigators in (the university’s Office of Institutional Equity) to pursue that inquiry.”
During the search process for a new dean for the School of Public Health, an anonymous email was sent to the leader of the search committee and the University of Michigan School of Public Health accusing the process of being manipulated, according to a report in the Detroit Free Press.
Hanlon reportedly responded to that accusation by sending an email to the public heath school’s faculty decrying the anonymous missive.
“This kind of vicious, personalized and anonymous attack threatens the collegiality of the School and violates all standards of professional behavior,” Hanlon wrote in an email obtained by the Detroit Free Press.
Diana Lawrence, the Dartmouth College associate vice president for communications, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.
Diana Whitney, with the advocacy group Dartmouth Community Against Gender Harassment and Sexual Violence, said the University of Michigan report damages Hanlon’s credibility when it comes to combating sexual violence at Dartmouth.
“This latest news about President Hanlon brings up collective despair and exhaustion, especially for survivors,” Whitney said in an email. “How can this man — whose inaction enabled a serial abuser at another institution — lead Dartmouth in the fight against sexual violence and gender harassment?”
Hanlon was chosen Dartmouth’s president in 2013. Last year, the college agreed to a $14 million settlement in a class action lawsuit brought by students alleging the school failed to stop sexual harassment and assault by three professors.
Last week, the school was forced to agree to hire a third-party investigator after graduate student Maha Hasan Alshawi went on a weeks-long hunger strike. Hasan was protesting the school’s reported failure to investigate her claim of sexual harassment.