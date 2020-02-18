HANOVER — Dartmouth College President Phil Hanlon is pushing back on a report that, while he was provost at the University of Michigan, he mishandled the promotion of a school official later accused of sexual harassment.
The issue centers on University of Michigan’s current Provost Martin Philbert, who was put on paid administrative leave last month when more than 20 women came forward accusing Philbert of sexual harassment, in some cases going back more than a decade, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Hanlon issued a statement this week denying he knew about the sexual harassment accusations in 2010, when he was provost and Philbert was up for a promotion to become dean.
“In 2010, when Martin Philbert was appointed dean of Michigan’s School of Public Health, a thorough background check by an external search firm, and a rigorous independent investigation of the allegations did not uncover any evidence of misconduct or anything that undermined his qualifications or fitness to serve,” Hanlon said in the statement.
Hanlon was appointed as provost at the University of Michigan in 2010, the same year Philbert was up for the promotion to become dean of the School of Public Health. During the search process, an anonymous email was sent to the leader of the search committee and the entire University of Michigan School of Public Health accusing the process of being manipulated, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Hanlon responded to that accusation by sending an email to all of the members of the faculty school of public health decrying the anonymous missive.
“This kind of vicious, personalized and anonymous attack threatens the collegiality of the School and violates all standards of professional behavior,” Hanlon wrote in an email obtained by the Detroit Free Press.
Hanlon is alleged to have received other emails citing concerns about Philbert’s behavior, and the Detroit Free Press reports that at least one person told Hanlon in person about a prior complaint brought against Philbert.
Hanlon became the president at Dartmouth in 2013 and in 2018 several female students filed a $70 million lawsuit against the college claiming that three professors — Todd Heatherton, William Kelley and Paul Whalen — had harassed and assaulted students and that the college did little to intervene. The school settled the lawsuit last year for $14 million.