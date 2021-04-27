Dartmouth College Provost Joseph Helble is leaving the school after helping to lead it through the COVID-19 pandemic, taking a job as the president of his alma mater, Lehigh University.
Helble has been at Dartmouth for 16 years, with many years as a professor and dean at the Thayer School of Engineering. As provost, Helble has been the school’s chief academic and budget officer.
He has also been front and center for much of the past year dealing with the school’s COVID-19 response. He held weekly video meetings with students, faculty and staff, answering questions and giving updates on the school’s COVID-19 plans.
“Joe is the personification of calm leadership. As provost, he has steadily guided Dartmouth through the unprecedented turbulence of the last year. His data-driven approach and exacting standards, his willingness to listen and learn, produced decisions that were as wise as they were empathetic,” said President Phil Hanlon.
Helble said he was the first in his family to go away to college, and credits his alma mater for opening up opportunities to him.
“Lehigh opened up the world for me in ways I never thought imaginable,” Helble said in a video address to the Lehigh community. “It was transformative.”
Kevin Clayton, chairman of the Lehigh Board of Trustees, said Helble’s leadership at Dartmouth makes him the right leader for Lehigh.
“Joe’s passion for excellence, interdisciplinary learning, and innovation in higher education makes him the perfect choice to lead Lehigh into the future,” Clayton said.
Helble will become the 15th president of Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., which touts itself as primarily a research university, focusing on academic pursuits as opposed to career-oriented programs. The school has about 7,000 students.
Helble said returning to Lehigh is a special moment, and he looks forward to working with the students and staff.
“It was the school that changed my life,” Helble said.
Helble will start at Lehigh in August, after completing the current academic year in Hanover. Hanlon is expected to name an interim provost in the coming days.