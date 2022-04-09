HANOVER — Dartmouth College says it plans to return the papers of Samson Occom to his tribe’s homeland in Connecticut in a repatriation ceremony later this month.
Occom was a Presbyterian minister, scholar, educator and a member of the Mohegan Tribe who helped Eleazar Wheelock secure the funds for what would become Dartmouth College.
Dartmouth President Philip J. Hanlon plans to lead a delegation from Dartmouth to Connecticut for an April 27 repatriation ceremony for the papers, the college said in an announcement.
The papers include journals as well as letters from Occom, Wheelock and others, traditional plant remedies, some of the earliest known samples of written Mohegan language, and other significant documents, the college said.
“The repatriation of the Samson Occom papers to the Mohegan Tribe will serve to renew the historic bonds between the Mohegan Tribe and Dartmouth,” said Bruce Duthu, the Samson Occom Professor of Native American Studies and chair of the Department of Native American and Indigenous Studies.
“In returning Occom’s papers to his Mohegan homeland, we acknowledge and celebrate his contributions to the establishment of Dartmouth College and join with the Mohegan Tribe in welcoming their ancestor back home.”
Dartmouth has a “complicated history” with Occom, according to the college.
Occom was born on Mohegan land near New London, Conn., in 1723 and was one of the first Native Americans ordained a Christian minister. In 1766, he traveled to England to raise money for Wheelock’s new school, believing Wheelock intended the funds to support Indigenous students.
“His journey was a wild success, in part because Occom himself was an embodiment of the kind of Christian education Wheelock’s school promised to Native students,” according to College Archivist Peter Carini. The 9,494 pounds (about $12,300) in donations Occom raised was critical for the founding of the college, Carini said.
“It would have been hard for the college to start without that money,” Carini said.
However, by the time Occom returned from England, “Wheelock had already shifted the school’s direction toward the sons of white New England families and moved the school from Connecticut to New Hampshire,” Carini said. “Between 1769 and 1970, Dartmouth graduated only 20 Native students.”
“Your having so many white scholars and so few or no Indian scholars, gives me great discouragement,” Occom wrote Wheelock in a July 1771 letter included in the collection.
Although disappointed, Occom continued to be an outspoken advocate for Indian rights in Connecticut and a religious leader in his tribe’s community.
The Native American Visiting Committee, which advises the Dartmouth president on Native American issues, has been advocating for Dartmouth to better recognize Occom’s contributions to its founding as well as his disagreements with Wheelock. The committee also brought the idea of repatriation to Hanlon.
“This repatriation is particularly meaningful because Occom felt betrayed by Wheelock,” Sarah Harris, vice chairwoman of the Mohegan Tribal Council and a member of the committee, said in the announcement. “Due in part to his crushing disappointment with Wheelock’s diversion from the planned school for Native students, Occom left Mohegan and New England altogether. This repatriation marks the beginning of a new chapter in the shared history of the Mohegan People and the Dartmouth community, one in which Occom’s dream of an education for Native students moves closer to fulfillment.”
The April 27 ceremony is planned to take place outdoors at the Mohegan Church in Uncasville, on land that has belonged to the Mohegan people since before Europeans arrived in North America. The event is for members of the tribal community and invited guests.
The tribe has given the college permission to retain digital copies of the papers for its archives.