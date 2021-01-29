Dartmouth College President Phil Hanlon announced Friday that the school will reinstate the five varsity teams eliminated in July after months of pressure from athletes and alumni, including the threat of a lawsuit.
“I realize many of you were disappointed by the July announcement,” Hanlon said in a Friday email.
Hanlon said that the school is bringing back the women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams, the women’s and men’s golf teams, and the men’s lightweight rowing team after discovering that by cutting the teams the school had put itself into a Title IX violation.
California attorney Arthur Bryant was hired by members of the women’s swimming and diving and golf teams to file a Title IX complaint against the school. The parties settled Thursday night, according to Bryant.
“Dartmouth screwed up royally,” Bryant said. ”It publicly announced it was eliminating teams to comply with Title IX when their elimination flagrantly violated Title IX.”
The school cut the teams in July in an effort to slow the financial losses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The school estimates a $150 million operating loss because of shutdowns and other measures.
“We made this difficult decision as one component of a broad institutional response to increasing financial pressure resulting from our looming structural deficit, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the desire for more flexibility in undergraduate admissions,” Hanlon said.
However, the decision kicked off a firestorm of protests from student athletes, their families, and alumni. A group of Dartmouth families and alumni started the organization Save Dartmouth Swimming & Diving, which has focused on a letter-writing campaign, as well as contacting members of the alumni council and an attempt to have the U.S. Department of Education intervene.
According to Save Dartmouth Swimming & Diving, the decision to cut the teams had a disproportionate impact on students of Asian descent. About 100 students were impacted by the team eliminations, and about 30 of them are of Asian descent, according to the group.
Bella Lichen, a member of the swimming and diving team, is thrilled with the outcome. She chose Dartmouth because of the swimming tradition at the school. Lichen is looking forward to getting back in the pool.
“I am very excited,” Lichen said. “I put in a lot of work, high school and the past two years on the team. When I heard the teams were getting reinstated, it’s an amazing feeling.”
Last month, Bryant sent a letter to Hanlon alerting him to the fact that the college violated Title IX by cutting the teams, and warned of a lawsuit if the school did not bring the teams back. Bryant said the school was not in a winning position.
“This is the fifth college in the past few months that illegally eliminated women’s teams and then reinstated them when we confronted them. Schools need to get the message: Title IX has been the law for almost 50 years. It guarantees women equal opportunities, athletic financial aid, and treatment. If schools don’t provide that, the women can sue and they will win.”
According to Bryant, the eliminations pushed the school well outside of Title IX rules. Title IX requires that schools provide equal access to all programs, including sports. Without the five teams, there are fewer opportunities for women Dartmouth students to engage in sports based on the student body population, according to Bryant.
Dartmouth already had a gap in terms of men's and women’s sports opportunities before the eliminations, according to Bryant’s letter. There were 521 men’s spots and 424 women’s spots before the teams were cut, and 456 men’s spots and 392 women’s spots after the eliminations. Even if Dartmouth reinstates women’s golf, swimming and diving, the school will still be out of Title IX compliance by 47 spots, according to Bryant.
Hanlon acknowledged the gap in his Friday email, saying that the school did not intend to create the gender gap, but that athletics department officials used bad data when making the decision to cut the teams.
“To determine which teams would be eliminated, Director of Athletics Harry Sheehy and his team established a series of factors and considerations to be used in their assessment. We have recently learned that elements of the data that Athletics used to confirm continued Title IX compliance may not have been complete,” Hanlon wrote.
The school isn’t stopping at bringing back the teams, however. To make sure it is fully complying with Title IX, Hanlon said Dartmouth is hiring an outside law firm, Holland & Knight, to conduct a gender equity review of the varsity athletics program. It will also use the Ivy League athletic association to conduct a compliance review of NCAA rules, and the school is having PricewaterhouseCoopers, Dartmouth's auditors, conduct a process-and-control review of Dartmouth Athletics.
“We sincerely apologize that this process has been, and continues to be, so painful to our current and former student-athletes and all who support them,” Hanlon said.
He did not rule out any future cuts to Dartmouth teams, but said the reviews and audits will give the school accurate data on which to base any decisions.
“Our sincere hope is that these reviews and team reinstatements will create an opportunity for us to come together as a community as we navigate the challenging times ahead,” Hanlon said.