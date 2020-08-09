A graduate student at Dartmouth College has ended her nearly month-long hunger strike after school officials announced Friday an external investigator will look into allegations of sexual harassment she brought forward earlier this year.
Maha Hasan Alshawi is a first-year graduate student in Dartmouth’s computer science department. She began her hunger strike on July 14, claiming she received a low grade in retaliation for reporting claims of sexual harassment against a professor in her department.
In her complaint, Alshawi says she reported the alleged misconduct to her department, but then received retaliation from other faculty. Specifically, Alshawi alleges one faculty member gave her a failing grade on a final exam and withheld answers for lab assignments.
After announcing her hunger strike on social media, Alshawi provided health updates on her Facebook page. A Change.org petition calling on Dartmouth to open an investigation into the allegations received more than 22,000 signatures as of last week.
In late July, Dartmouth officials said they were willing to bring in an external investigator “to conduct another review of her allegations, to advance our shared interest in a public and transparent determination of the allegations.”
Following that announcement Alshawi posted on social media that she objected to the preconditions being presented by the college in connection with the external investigation, including sharing her medical records.
Last week, Dartmouth announced it would open an external investigation.
“In the interest of her safety and in keeping with our commitment to Ms. Alshawi, Dartmouth is launching an external investigation of the allegations she has made,” school officials said in a statement. “The external investigation will be conducted consistent with our established processes and is in addition to the extensive assessment and multiple reviews Dartmouth has previously undertaken. The external investigator will contact Ms. Alshawi to explain the process and seek any information she would like to provide.”
Alshawi wrote on her Facebook page that she was still waiting to hear from the school regarding the identity of the investigator, and reported she weighed just 77 pounds.
On Friday, the school issued an updated statement, reporting the investigation will be handled by attorney Maureen Holland of the law firm Cozen O’Connor.
“Dartmouth will have no further comment on Ms. Alshawi’s case until the investigation is complete and the findings are published,” the school said.
Hours later, Alshawi announced the end of her strike
“You have likely seen the news that Dartmouth has named an external investigator and she has provided me with documents setting forth the process of the external investigation of my allegations,” she wrote on her Facebook page on Friday afternoon. “Although I still do not have answers to all my questions, at this point, I am ending my hunger strike and look forward to working, in good faith, with the independent investigator to ensure that my allegations are investigated fully and fairly.”
Alshawi thanked her supporters.
“We have been through all this together and we will continue to work together to get through this,” wrote Alshawi. “Keeping all my supporters updated with all the next steps will stay my first priority as usual. I remain committed to working to ensure that Title IX investigations at Dartmouth are conducted fairly and that all parties, including complainants, are treated with dignity and fairness.”