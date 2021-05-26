Dartmouth College students vandalized administrative buildings with red paint to protest how the college has responded to the deaths of three, first-year students this year.
President Phil Hanlon had announced changes days after a freshman student, Elizabeth Reimer died at her home in Holtsville, N.Y., according to The Dartmouth.
“The pandemic has exacerbated many problems, but foremost among them has been mental health,” Hanlon and other administrators said in a statement to the campus community on Friday. “On this critical issue, we must do more to support our community.”
Students are now allowed up to two guests in their dorm room at the same time, as long as the guests also live on campus. The school is also adding counselors and a student wellness coordinator to expand metal health services on campus.
First-year student Beau DuBray died on campus in November, and Connor Tiffany from Virginia died in March.
“I think the college needs to respond to students in a way that shows they are listening to our needs and what is going to best support us,” Dartmouth's Student Assembly President Cait McGovern said.
Overnight Monday into Tuesday students painted administrative buildings, including the driveway to the president's residence, with paint.
Associate Vice President for Communications said the school is working to connect with students since the vandalism.
“Dean of the College Kathryn Lively has been meeting with a group of “senators” from the Class of 2024. She is also meeting with Dartmouth Student Assembly and has met with both the incoming and outgoing members of the Palaeopitus senior society to discuss their concerns and initiatives going forward,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said that Dartmouth Health Service administrators are working with the Dartmouth Mental Health Students Union, the residential life staff are also meeting with students to offer support. Lively and Hanlon both maintain office hours in order to hear from students, Lawrence said.