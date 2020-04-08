A Dartmouth College student says Asian students are being racially harassed online as part of a continued trend of bias at the Hanover Ivy League.
In an op-ed published by The Dartmouth, student Sheen Kim wrote that Asian students are being harassed on the anonymous student message board utilized as the whole school has turned to remote learning.
“Idealists would hope that Dartmouth would be immune to such incidents and that Dartmouth students would possess enough social awareness to avoid the racist generalizations and comments that make East Asian students feel unwelcome,” Kim wrote. “Yet, the unfortunate truth is that elite institutions like Dartmouth contain no shortage of students espousing harmful views. And even if some realize those views are harmful, many are both complicit in and content with maintaining them.”
Kim did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday, nor did Diana Lawrence, the associate vice president for communications at the school. Kim’s op-ed claims that some Dartmouth students using the Librex app have taken to making fun of Asians.
“A quick scan of Librex finds posts mocking East Asian names and spellings and references to COVID-19 as the ‘Kung Flu’ and the ‘Chinavirus,’” she wrote. “The repeated use of such derogatory speech portrays Asians as diseased and disgusting.”
Kim points out that harassment of Asian students is nothing new for Dartmouth. Earlier this year, The Dartmouth Review, the school’s conservative journal, published a poem titled “Take Up the White Man’s Fetish,” a mocking ode to the sexuality of mixed-race Asian women.
Within the last two years, the alleged racial incidents targeting Asian students took the form of email harassment and slurs written on dorm room doors.
“Asian students at Dartmouth have, on separate occasions, had racist slurs written on their doors and have been targeted by emails containing explicit content and derisive language,” Kim wrote.
The email incident sparked an investigation after the perpetrator was able to send emails that appeared to be coming from the Dartmouth mail system. The emails, targeting Asian students and staffer, were digitally doctored to appear to be coming from one particular Dartmouth student and sent using the school’s email system.
The emails started appearing in October of 2018 and contained racist, sexist, and anti-Semitic comments, according to a school statement. Though the college opened an investigation into the email incidents, the result of the investigation is not know.