Dartmouth College students showed a significant decline in mental health at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a condition that continued through to June of this year, according to researcher Andrew Campbell.
Campbell is one of the lead researchers on the StudentLife project, a study of 217 Dartmouth students and their mental and emotional health. Information is collected through the StudentLife smartphone app that the students have agreed to install on their phone.
College, especially a college like Dartmouth, can be a stressful environment for a young person, according to Campbell’s study, but not a lot is understood about how that pressure impacts the students.
“Much of the stress and strain of student life remains hidden. In reality, faculty, student deans, clinicians know little about their students outside of the classroom,” Campbell’s study states. “To shine a light on student life we developed the first of a kind StudentLife smartphone app and sensing system to automatically infer human behavior.”
The app uses data like sleep time, physical activity, time spent with others, as well as eating habits, time indoors and outdoors, and grades, to determine the health of the students. The study found that starting in the spring of 2020, when the COVID-19 lockdowns were starting to go into effect, students showed greater signs of anxiety and depression.
“(P)eople spent more time on their phones, were more sedentary, visited fewer locations and exhibited increased symptoms of anxiety and depression,” the study found.
The anxiety and depression may be long lasting, according to the study. Students showed elevated symptoms for anxiety and depression in June of this year.
Three Dartmouth first-year students died in the 2020/2021 academic year, two by suicide. The deaths of Elizabeth Reimer, of Long Island, N.Y., Beau DuBray, from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, and Connor Tiffany from Virginia sparked protests among the student body, and a vow from the administration to make changes.
“The pandemic has exacerbated many problems, but foremost among them has been mental health,” Dartmouth President Philip J. Hanlon said in a statement to the college community.
Hanlon addresses the matter after Reimer’s death in May, which saw students react by painting red blood on administrative buildings. The school announced it would add new counselors and a student wellness coordinator to expand metal health services on campus.