The captains of the Dartmouth College men’s and women’s swim teams are asking the federal government for help in their effort to restore the teams.
Margaret Deppe-Walker and Brandon Liao have been seeking information from the school about the decision announced in July to eliminate the swim teams, as well as the men’s and women’s golf teams and men’s lightweight rowing.
Deppe-Walker and Liao say the elimination of those five programs ended the athletic careers of 30 students of Asian descent. A total of 110 students on the five teams were affected.
“Dartmouth’s decision wipes out the progress the College had made to improve on this average, and directly contradicts its stated mission of improving diversity ‘at all levels,’” Deppe-Walker and Liao wrote to the Dartmouth Board of Trustees.
Deppe-Walker and Liao contend the move to cut the swim teams discriminates against students of Asian descent. They have petitioned the college board for information used in the decision to eliminate the teams.
Now Deppe-Walker and Liao have sent a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
“More than 30 days have passed since August 25th when we requested the Dartmouth College Board of Trustees conduct an independent inquiry to review how the school arrived at its decision to cut these particular teams and to determine if the discriminatory outcome toward Asian student athletes that resulted was intentional,” Deppe-Walker and Liao wrote to DeVos. “As of this letter, we have not received any explanation from Dartmouth College or its Board of Trustees.”
Contacted Thursday, Diana Lawrence, Dartmouth’s associate vice president for communications, declined to comment.
When he announced the team eliminations in July, President Phil Hanlon said the decision was difficult and driven by a projected $150 million loss in operating revenue the school expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can assure you that these decisions were made with great care and with the long-term interests of the learning experience provided by Dartmouth Athletics front and center,” Hanlon said in July.
The school has laid off dozens of teachers and staffers as it struggles to deal with the financial fallout from COVID-19.
Deppe-Walker and Liao want the school to release all analysis, research, metrics, internal correspondence and findings of fact that went into the decision to eliminate the teams.
As part of a school tradition, Dartmouth still requires all students to pass a swim test to graduate. Students must be able to swim 50 yards without their feet touching pool bottom.