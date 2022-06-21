HANOVER — Dartmouth College has announced its immediate transition to a no-loan financial aid policy that will benefit middle-income students.
As of the new summer term that begins June 23, Dartmouth is removing all federal and institutional loans from its undergraduate financial aid awards and replacing them with expanded scholarship grants, President Philip J. Hanlon ’77 announced before a group of several hundred alumni.
“Currently, Dartmouth undergraduates from families with an annual income of $125,000 or less who possess typical assets are offered need-based aid without a required loan component,” Dartmouth said in a news release. “Dartmouth is now removing the loan requirement for undergraduates from families with an annual income of more than $125,000 who receive need-based financial aid. This will decrease the debt burden for hundreds of middle-income Dartmouth students and their families by an average of $22,000 over four years. This in turn will open opportunities for young graduates to consider career opportunities or advanced degrees that they might not otherwise have been able to pursue.”
The new financial aid policy has been made possible through The Call to Lead campaign, which was launched last year and has raised to date $388 million in endowed financial aid funds. The campaign is aiming to raise $500 million ultimately and is running through June 2023.
“The immediate transition to a no-loan financial aid policy, which will benefit students from middle-income families, is the culmination of a remarkable series of achievements that have transformed Dartmouth’s financial aid resources and policies over the past year, propelled by more than $120 million in scholarship gifts and pledges to the endowment since September 1,” Dartmouth said.
Additionally, over the past few months, the college has announced several other efforts in extending aid including financial relief to families earning less than $65,000 per year, extending need-blind admissions to non-U.S. citizens and supporting students who are participating in off-campus programs, including foreign study.
“Thanks to this extraordinary investment by our community, students can prepare for lives of impact with fewer constraints,” President Hanlon said in the news release. “Eliminating loans from financial aid packages will allow Dartmouth undergraduates to seek their purpose and passion in the broadest possible range of career possibilities.”
According to Dartmouth, about 450 of its undergraduates have financial aid offers for the upcoming 2022–23 academic year that include loans and that by replacing federal and institutional loans with larger grant awards as much as $5,500 in required borrowing for each student per year will be eliminated.
“Dartmouth already offers generous assistance to students from low-income backgrounds, and this move to a universal no-loan policy will help middle-income families who often have to stretch their budgets to meet the cost of higher education,” Director of Financial Aid Dino Koff said in the news release.