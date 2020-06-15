Dartmouth College said on Monday that it will replace a decades-old copper weather vane affixed to the library tower, citing its offensive depiction of Native Americans.
The announcement follows a Change.org petition that had collected 625 names calling for the removal of the weather vane.
The weather vane depicts the college founder, Eleazar Wheelock, on a tree stump speaking to a Native American man sitting on the ground, wearing head feathers and clutching a long pipe. A spruce tree and barrel of rum are behind Wheelock.
"It is clear that the images portrayed on the weather vane do not reflect Dartmouth's values," President Philip Hanlon said in a statement published Monday by Dartmouth News.
The weather vane has been on the tower since its construction in 1928. A design contest resulted in the 600-pound, 7-foot weather vane, which stands 200 feet above campus on the Baker Library tower.
College officials will consider a new design for the weather vane and other college iconography. They will make recommendations to Hanlon.
The Change.org petition was launched in late May.
The barrel of rum is a reference to the use of alcohol to steal native lands and found Dartmouth, the petition reads.
“The weather vane is a sad relic of white oppression that is allowed to remain on campus as though it had a historical value simply because it has been there so long in such a prominent position of respect," the petition reads.