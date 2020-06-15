Dartmouth weather vane

This circa-1928 weather vane depicts Dartmouth College founder Eleazar Wheelock on a tree stump speaking to a Native American man sitting on the ground, wearing head feathers and clutching a long pipe. A spruce tree and barrel of rum are behind Wheelock.

 Robert Gill /Dartmouth College

Dartmouth College said on Monday that it will replace a decades-old copper weather vane affixed to the library tower, citing its offensive depiction of Native Americans.

The announcement follows a Change.org petition that had collected 625 names calling for the removal of the weather vane.

The weather vane depicts the college founder, Eleazar Wheelock, on a tree stump speaking to a Native American man sitting on the ground, wearing head feathers and clutching a long pipe. A spruce tree and barrel of rum are behind Wheelock.

"It is clear that the images portrayed on the weather vane do not reflect Dartmouth's values," President Philip Hanlon said in a statement published Monday by Dartmouth News.

The weather vane has been on the tower since its construction in 1928. A design contest resulted in the 600-pound, 7-foot weather vane, which stands 200 feet above campus on the Baker Library tower. 

College officials will consider a new design for  the weather vane and other college iconography. They will make recommendations to Hanlon.

The Change.org petition was launched in late May.

The barrel of rum is a reference to the use of alcohol to steal native lands and found Dartmouth, the petition reads.

“The weather vane is a sad relic of white oppression that is allowed to remain on campus as though it had a historical value simply because it has been there so long in such a prominent position of respect," the petition reads.

Monday, June 15, 2020
