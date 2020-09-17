The Tuck Business School at Dartmouth College is laying off 18 staffers as the Ivy League’s graduate school feels the COVID-19 budget squeeze.
“I want each colleague to know that the financial steps we are taking have been carefully considered and distilled to what is absolutely necessary,” said Tuck Dean Matthew Slaughter in an email to Tuck staff.
Slaughter said Tuck is expected to see a deficit of more than $3 million, largely related to the COVID-19 crisis. The college charges more than $77,000 a year for tuition, and estimates that students living on campus should expect to pay a total of $112,000 a year when room, board, books and other fees are included.
“The pandemic has substantially affected our school’s financial situation, reducing revenues while also requiring us to make investments for the continuity of our academic mission in a virtual environment,” Slaughter said.
Along with the layoffs, Slaughter said he has given back 20% of his salary, and the other Tuck deans and staffers have either given back part of their salaries, or had their salaries reduced by the college.
Dartmouth College last year reported its endowment to be north of $5 billion. A new report on the current state of the Dartmouth endowment is expected soon.
Dartmouth is expecting a total $150 million loss for the coming fiscal year, and the school announced a hiring freeze earlier this year.
The cuts are being felt by students, too. The college is reducing the number of varsity teams from 35 to 30, cutting men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s lightweight rowing. The school also announced it is reducing the total number of recruited athletes by 10% in each incoming class, and permanently closing the Hanover Country Club.
The Tuck staff being cut will be receiving outplacement services to help them navigate their next steps, according to Slaughter. There will also be severance pay available to the laid off staffers.