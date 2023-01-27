studentdebt-bd9c2f4a-9e30-11ed-88ff-c26564b00991.jpg

Sabrina Calazans, director of borrower outreach at Student Debt Crisis Center, and Howard University students Aiden Thompson and Sydney Stokes, rally with other student loan debt activists outside the White House on Aug. 25, 2022.  

 Craig Hudson

The Biden administration on Friday released a state-by-state breakdown of people who could get assistance from the president's embattled student-loan debt relief program, days after the Education Department said independent auditors had questioned the estimated cost of the effort.

Officials say 26 million people had applied or were automatically deemed eligible to have up to $20,000 of their federal student loans canceled before an appeals court imposed a nationwide injunction halting the relief plan. The department has approved 16 million applications, assuring borrowers that the administration will discharge the debt if it prevails in court. Next month, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases seeking to overturn the debt relief policy that conservatives have panned as an expensive giveaway and executive overreach.

State/Location Application Count
California 2,202,565
Texas 2,035,304
Florida 1,541,485
New York 1,503,527
Pennsylvania 1,097,017
Ohio 1,028,607
Illinois 1,010,760
Georgia 950,796
Michigan 825,115
North Carolina 756,341
New Jersey 728,853
Virginia 647,129
Massachusetts 563,740
Indiana 509,517
Maryland 501,545
Tennessee 486,453
Minnesota 478,809
Arizona 467,406
Washington 460,471
Missouri 455,114
Colorado 442,594
Wisconsin 438,453
South Carolina 411,260
Louisiana 355,256
Alabama 351,250
Kentucky 346,467
Oregon 312,521
Connecticut 307,628
Oklahoma 253,233
Iowa 248,375
Mississippi 234,906
Puerto Rico 224,268
Kansas 212,824
Arkansas 207,871
Nevada 188,656
Utah 172,465
Nebraska 144,049
West Virginia 124,330
New Mexico 117,728
Idaho 116,052
New Hampshire 113,643
Maine 108,789
Rhode Island 92,322
Delaware 77,408
District of Columbia 70,979
Hawaii 70,849
South Dakota 68,698
Montana 68,338
Vermont 49,615
North Dakota 47,884
Alaska 35,907
Wyoming 26,869
All Other Locations 53,734
Not Yet Matched to Borrower Data or Address Unavailable 686,129
