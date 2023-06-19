House and Senate negotiators reached agreement on a bill to set timelines for education administrators to answer a charter school's offer to buy vacant public school property. This came on the first of four days of talks regarding 28 bills from the 2023 session that remain in dispute.
CONCORD — House and Senate negotiators reached agreement Monday on legislation (HB 536) mandating timelines for education administrators to negotiate with those running a charter school who were interested in buying vacant public school property.
A seven-person conference committee approved the compromise after the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Timothy Lang, R-Sanborton, agreed to withdraw his request to give charter schools the exclusive right to accept or reject a fair market value offer.
The consensus came on opening day of a week-long process for committees to resolve 28 bills from the 2023 session that remain in dispute.
Separate committees of three senators and four House members named for each disputed bill have 4 p.m. Thursday deadline to reach an agreement or to publicly declare they are at an impasse.
The House is already scheduled to return to session June 29 to vote up or down on these agreements.
Lang pursued this legislation along with Rep. Gregory Hill, R-Northfield, after he said the Winnisquam Regional School Board failed to respond to a bid from the Compass Classical Charter School to buy the closed Union-Sanborn Elementary School.
A recent law gives public charter schools the right of first refusal for vacant school property.
But Attorney General John Formella’s office informed Lang the state can’t force a school district to answer a charter school's inquiry because there are no timelines in that law.
“It was completely ignored for nine months,” Lang recalled.
“The original intent (of current law) was not to allow school districts to ignore an offer put forward by a charter school.”
This bill would require the school district to engage in good faith talks within 60 days of receiving a charter school offer to buy the property.
Fair market value
If no agreement is reached after 30 days, the state education commissioner would hire an independent mediator to determine the fair market value of the parcel.
State Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, who is one of the Senate negotiators, said other language in Lang’s bill went too far.
The Senate-passed proposal gave charter schools the right to “accept or reject” the fair market value.
“They get all the leverage, the buyer gets to decide everything,” Fenton said. “I’m not sure that’s allowed in any other transaction.”
Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, agreed with Fenton that as written it would not be a fair arrangement.
“This does bind the taxpayers. If the mediator comes back and says, ‘You know what, we think fair market value for the property is $1, then the taxpayers would be obligated to sell it” under the Senate-approved bill, Luneau said.
“This is very one-sided.”
After a brief recess, Lang came back and told the committee he would go along with taking out the "accept or reject” powers for charter schools.
“I can live with that,” Lang said.
The compromise means the school district, charter school or both can support or reject the mediator’s conclusion about a property’s value.
