Deal reached regarding ed property sale to charter school
House and Senate negotiators reached agreement on a bill to set timelines for education administrators to answer a charter school's offer to buy vacant public school property.  This came on the first of four days of talks regarding 28 bills from the 2023 session that remain in dispute.

CONCORD — House and Senate negotiators reached agreement Monday on legislation (HB 536) mandating timelines for education administrators to negotiate with those running a charter school who were interested in buying vacant public school property.

A seven-person conference committee approved the compromise after the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Timothy Lang, R-Sanborton, agreed to withdraw his request to give charter schools the exclusive right to accept or reject a fair market value offer.

