The trustee in the bankruptcy case of the defunct Capital City Public Charter School has alleged in federal court that the school’s operators misused more than half of a federal grant meant to fund start-up costs for the Concord charter school.
Charter schools are eligible for grants to cover start-up costs, funded by the federal government and distributed by the state Department of Education. The Capital City Public Charter School received a $223,000 startup grant in 2018. In a complaint filed in federal bankruptcy court on Wednesday, trustee Michael S. Askenaizer alleges the school’s headmaster spent less than $70,000 on actual start-up costs — and almost $154,000 on personal expenses like Uber rides, restaurant meals, and payments to her mother, who was a member of the school’s Board of Directors.
An attorney representing the school’s operators, former head of school Stephanie Alicea and former board member Caroletta Alicea, who is Stephanie Alicea’s mother, said the accusations are baseless.
“My preliminary review of the complaint suggests it has no merit,” said attorney Peter Tamposi, who represents the Aliceas and the school. “We view it as purely a money grab by the trustee, and we will prove that in court.”
According to the complaint, the school’s bookkeeping was less than precise, and after a monitoring visit from the state Department of Education, the department required the school’s books be independently audited.
The complaint alleges the Aliceas spent federal grant funds intended for start-up costs — like desks, computers, and renovations to the school’s space in Concord’s Steeplegate Mall — on personal expenses including meals at restaurants, gym membership fees and cell phone bills.
The complaint also noted that federal funds were used to repay loans to Caroletta Alicea, but alleged there was no documentation showing she loaned money to the school.
The complaint stated the state Department of Education demanded reimbursement of $153,837.98. The complaint states the Aliceas paid the department $25,000.
The department mandated the school pay back the remaining $123,000 before resuming classes, but the school is closed permanently after giving up its charter just before the state Board of Education had scheduled a meeting to revoke the school’s charter.
The school has been closed since 2019, and filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
