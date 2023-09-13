Executive Councilor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cinde Warmington, second from left, led a press conference Wednesday urging the state Board of Education to reject a contract with PragerU for an online financial literacy course for New Hampshire students. With Warmington were, from left, Megan Tuttle, president of the National Education Association of New Hampshire, Deb Howes, state president of American Federation of Teachers, state Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, and state Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton.
CONCORD — Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington led public school advocates Wednesday in urging the state Board of Education to deny a contract for the conservative PragerU to offer an online financial literacy course to New Hampshire students.
The headquarters of the state’s largest teachers union, the National Education Association of New Hampshire, was the scene of a news conference intended to influence the state board, which could make a final decision on the contract when it meets Thursday.
PragerU’s website states it “offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.”
Conservative talk show host Dennis Prager founded the program. Some of its videos include “Make Men Masculine Again” and “The Inconvenient Truth About the Democratic Party.”
“This effort to bring an extreme right-wing propaganda to our classrooms is just another effort to undermine public education,” said Warmington, a Concord Democrat who is running for governor.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, running in the Democratic primary for governor against Warmington, also called for the state board to turn down PragerU’s application.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut supported the contract with PragerU, which would offer a 75-minute video course under the state’s “Learn Everywhere” program. High school students who take the optional course would receive a half-credit for financial literacy required for graduation under a law legislators adopted in 2022.
“This is indoctrination of children in schools, absolutely,” Warmington told reporters.
State Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, the mother of a son in a public elementary school, said vendors working with the Department of Education should not have an ideological profile.
“It breaks my heart to think children and public schools are being used in this divisive and political way, when we should be all coming together to support public education,” Whitley said.
Megan Tuttle, president of NEA-NH, said these videos hardly offer the financial literacy skills needed to succeed.
“We are concerned the PragerU offering will not meet the high standard our students deserve for this subject area,” Tuttle said. “This will not provide the rigorous content …. Don’t water down the academic standards we pride ourselves on.”
Deb Howes, state president of the American Federation of Teachers, said she watched the instructional videos on YouTube and kept seeing pop-up windows with invitations to look at PragerU’s more ideologically charged content.
“You are also one click away from all of their other videos. There are examples of bias that are very heavy, such as ‘Embrace Your Femininity,’ ” Howes said.
“They can produce what they want, but we should not be giving it the state’s seal of approval.”
Separate website
State Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, a leading Democrat on the House Education Committee, accused the state board of using the sleepy summer to sneak through this contract.
“They got caught red-handed trying to make this ‘quote’ curriculum a standard part of our public schools,” Luneau said.
State Board of Education Chairman Andrew Cline of Bedford denied any plan to address the contract under the radar, and the board agreed to postpone its decision for at least a month.
Cline has said he watched all 15 videos and found none of them had an ideological bent.
At the state board’s request, PragerU has agreed to create a separate website so those taking the financial literacy course aren’t immediately connected to the main site, he said.
“We are not sending kids to PragerU. Kids are already watching PragerU videos because the parents like the PragerU content,” Cline said. “If parents are uncomfortable with PragerU, they already have an online option.”
Last year the state board approved Fit Money as the vendor of a financial literacy course, with similar content to PragerU, Cline said.
“The important thing with Learn Everywhere is that the applicant shows a student who goes through their program meets the competencies that New Hampshire requires,” Cline said.
“This is to meet kids where we are, students are already learning outside the classroom. We approved a music studio and a karate studio under Learn Everywhere because plenty of kids are taking music and karate lessons outside the school.”
Howes said a separate website would not protect students from being bombarded with invitations to view other PragerU content.
If the contract is approved, no state or federal taxpayer money will go to PragerU, Cline said.
Whitley denied that giving PragerU this contract would balance out any teaching from a more liberal perspective.
“I completely reject that our New Hampshire public schools are embracing a left-wing agenda. That is just not true,” Whitley said.
