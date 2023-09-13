State board delays action on contract with arch conservative group
PragerU was founded by conservative radio talk show host Dennis Hager, foreground, in 2009.

CONCORD — Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington led public school advocates Wednesday in urging the state Board of Education to deny a contract for the conservative PragerU to offer an online financial literacy course to New Hampshire students.

The headquarters of the state’s largest teachers union, the National Education Association of New Hampshire, was the scene of a news conference intended to influence the state board, which could make a final decision on the contract when it meets Thursday.

Dems, teacher unions urge rejection of PragerU
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord and second from left, led a press conference Wednesday urging the state Board of Education to reject granting a contract to the conservative PragerU to teach online a financial literacy course to New Hampshire students.

From left to right with Warmington were Megan Tuttle, president of the National Education Association of New Hampshire, Deb Howes, president of American Federation of Teachers, State Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, and State Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023
