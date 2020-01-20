DERRY — The Derry Cooperative School Board will hold a public hearing Tuesday night on the school district’s proposed $92 million budget.
The public will be invited to discuss the budget with the school board during the meeting, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the West Running Brook Middle School cafeteria.
One of the most significant changes to the budget for the upcoming school year will be about $740,000 for the addition of tuition-free, full-day kindergarten, according to School Board Chairman Dan McKenna.
“It’s a large new expenditure, but we’ve heard from the administration over the years that full-day kindergarten is the biggest thing that we can do to improve education in the district,” McKenna said.
Full-day kindergarten is currently available for families who pay $3,600 in annual tuition to cover the cost. McKenna said fully funding full-day kindergarten in the district budget will ensure that the town will get full adequacy grant funding from the state in future years.
McKenna said the town won’t get that funding in the 2020-2021 school year, but that the town might qualify for about $650,000 in new adequacy funding starting in the 2021-2022 school year.
The proposed change was precipitated by two changes in state law. The state operating budget did away with the short-lived Kenogarten funding which sourced kindergarten adequacy funding from Keno gaming, and guaranteed full funding if districts don’t charge tuition for full-day programming.
The other change was a bill that required kindergarten bus transportation. McKenna said keeping half-day kindergarten programming would represent an additional cost of $250,000 in new buses, but that passing the tuition-free program would avoid that.
Overall, the proposed budget represents an increase of about $4.4 million in spending, McKenna said. The district received $3.4 million in one-time fiscal capacity disparity aid from the state, of which $2.4 million is going toward one-time expenditures in this budget.
Those include about $1.5 million in capital infrastructure projects such as paving driveways at West Running Brook, Derry Village Elementary and South Range Elementary, as well as some roof and flooring repairs.
McKenna said the budget also includes about $151,000 to expand the district’s one-to-one computer program. The money will enable the district to purchase devices for grades three through six. Grades four and five already have devices.
Third graders will have tablets, while higher grades will get Chromebooks, McKenna said.
The district is still holding onto roughly $500,000 in a new rainy day fund. McKenna said the district is going to wait and see what the state funding picture looks like next year before determining whether the district will need to dip into that fund. The idea is to use some of those surplus revenues to level off any tax rate increases caused by unforeseen expenses.
After the public hearing Tuesday, the board will vote to send the proposed budget to deliberative session on Feb. 8. The residents will vote on the budget on March 10.
In December, the board received a presentation on a student enrollment demographics study it had commissioned. McKenna said that according to the projections of that study, enrollment will dip close to the threshold set by the board to close an elementary school, but levels off without reaching the threshold, over the next decade.
The numbers are still decreasing, but the decrease is projected to slow down.
Enrollment is projected to drop to 1,955 students in kindergarten through fifth grade in 2029. The threshold set by the board to close a school is 1,925.
The study also looked at enrollment by town zones, and McKenna said it identified some opportunities for redistricting, which the board will discuss in February.
“Looking at a map of the districts, some of the areas just don’t make sense geographically,” McKenna said.
For example, he said the map showed a small area of housing off Rockingham Road where students are sent to Grinnell Elementary School, but he said most of the residents in that same area go to South Range or Derry Village.
McKenna said there is potential to make the districts more consistent.