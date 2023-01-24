CONCORD — Despite declining public school enrollments, a bipartisan group of lawmakers offered their own menu of bills Tuesday to increase state building aid for local school construction projects.

While the state sets aside up to $50 million a year in grants to renovate or replace schools, nearly half of the money goes to pay off long-term debt incurred from past projects.

