The Litchfield School District, one of the few public school districts in southern New Hampshire to offer full in-person learning this fall until a recent closure, says it is hopeful for a return to the classroom next week.
“I sincerely hope that we are able to open on (December) 14th and deliver the in-person services. That is the goal,” said Superintendent Mike Jette.
The district recently transitioned to fully remote learning for two weeks after a lack of available staffing.
“We had no choice but to do the shutdown that we have done,” said Jette, explaining last week that the district had eight staff members with positive COVID-19 cases. As a result of those eight cases, 26 additional staff members had to quarantine, he said, adding the situation hit the custodial staff particularly hard.
“Some of those cases in fact have been school-based spread,” Jette said of the eight staff members who tested positive.
He said last week that state officials determined there were two clusters, which means three or more related cases, that took place at Griffin Memorial School.
“The staff is dedicated to keeping us going in the midst of this,” Jette told the school board, noting the teachers who have contracted the virus have been able to continue teaching remotely.
Jette said the district has proven that it is possible to conduct full in-person learning, and do it successfully for a 50-day stretch.
Still, he admits, “We are concerned about what is still to come,” acknowledging that the superintendent’s office received five anonymous calls last week from parents urging school officials to shut down in-person learning in order to protect school staff.
Jette said the eight days between Dec. 14 to the holiday break are critical for students, describing them as legitimate academic days and not holiday celebrations.
“The best place for the students is in front of the teacher -- live,” agreed school board chairman Brian Bourque, who noted that is the consensus from the majority of the board.
Bourque is also hopeful that in-person learning will be able to resume on Monday.
School board member Elizabeth MacDonald said the majority of parents want their children to be learning in the physical classroom, and the district was fortunate to have had 50 full days of schooling for teachers and students to meet and get to know each other face-to-face.