Although the Bedford High School Class of 2020 could not graduate as one large group, student Kaitlyn Boles said seniors feel more unity than ever before.
“Weirdly enough, coronavirus might be the thing that united us the most,” said Boles, the BHS Mission Statement Award winner.
Although the group missed some major milestones, including spring sports, prom and closing their lockers for the final time, Boles said seniors also missed out on some of the more ordinary moments — such as eating popcorn in Bulldog corner and the infamous quesadilla day.
On Friday, the high school started the first of three days of graduation ceremonies for its 371 Bedford seniors. Through Sunday, 29 graduation ceremonies will be held on the football field — one event for each of the 29 advisory classes.
Principal Bob Jozokos urged the graduating class to not allow the COVID-19 pandemic to alter the arc of their lives. He told them to embrace their ongoing journey in finding themselves.
“To this day, I still change,” said Jozokos, reminding graduates that they also will change as they seek the best version of themselves.
Superintendent Mike Fournier acknowledged that the senior class missed out on many rites of passage, but he encouraged the group to consider a different perspective.
Fournier told the graduates that they also gained a lot — more family dinners, quiet reflections, a slower pace of life and the benefit of boredom.
Each graduate has grown since March, said Fournier, asking them to celebrate the entire journey, not just the destination.
In an emotional farewell to her advisory class during one of Friday’s graduation ceremonies, Kathy Campbell-Kelley took a moment to reflect on the years she has spent with students.
Wiping away tears, Campbell-Kelley reminded them they will never be alone and that she will continue to be there for them despite the distance.
“I love each and every one of you as if you were my own,” she said.
Cullen Steward, class president, told his classmates to consider that perhaps the world is not actually falling apart right now, but rather falling into place. He told them to look beyond the imperfections and to take with them the many memories that cannot be lost.
Above all else, Steward said, the Class of 2020 has learned much more outside the classroom than it has within the school’s walls, especially over the past three months.
Among those lessons are humility, gratitude and patience, Boles said.
“Everyone has a special place in this class,” she said, adding that although the journey did not end how they envisioned, it is coming to a close with a group of stronger, more resilient grads.