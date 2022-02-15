Rochester's Saint Elizabeth Seton School is set to close at the end of the school year.
The Diocese of Manchester announced the school, which offers preschool through eighth grade, would close as it struggles with enrollment, an ongoing budget deficit and the cost of maintaining the building. Current students will be able to enroll at Saint Mary Academy in Dover, which also offers preschool through eighth grade.
School leaders have been discussing the closure of Saint Elizabeth Seton since early 2021, according to a news release from the diocese.
The Saint Mary Academy building needs work too, said David Thibault, superintendent of the diocese schools, in a statement, but the school has stronger enrollment and steadier finances.
The diocese has tapped the head of school at Manchester's Saint Benedict Academy, Brandy Houle, to run the transition and plan for the future of Saint Mary Academy. Houle was a teacher at Saint Mary until she joined the Saint Benedict administration in 2019.
The Saint Elizabeth Seton school building, overlooking the Cocheco River in downtown Rochester, is overseen by the local parish, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, said diocese schools spokeswoman Alison Mueller. The parish will decide what happens to the building and the riverfront property -- which the city of Rochester assessed at $3.7 million.
The move comes after the diocese reported two years of growth in overall enrollment, including a 6.2% increase in enrollment in fall 2021 compared with fall 2020.
Catholic schools made a push to enroll more students during the pandemic, offering tuition discounts and touting full-time in-person instruction when many district and public charter schools were open only for remote learning or the half-in-person "hybrid" learning.
But the increase in the last two years follows decades of declines, according to the National Catholic Education Association -- and nationwide, the association reports enrollment in Catholic schools is below the level seen in the 2019-20 school year. Since 2010, the association reports, elementary school enrollment in Catholic schools around the country is down almost 25%.
