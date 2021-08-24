As debates rage over school mask policies with students and staff planning their return to the classroom, the Epping, Londonderry and Timberlane Regional school districts have asked a judge to toss a lawsuit targeting mask mandates.
Lawyers for the three districts have filed a motion seeking to dismiss the suit brought in early July by 17 families from several communities who claim that mandates last school year were illegal and shouldn’t be allowed in the future.
Robert Fojo, a lawyer who represents the parents and was also a plaintiff in his own mask mandate lawsuit against the Bedford School District, maintains that school mask requirements violate a state law known as RSA 126-U, which limits the use of child restraint practices in schools.
The parents who sued have complained that it’s difficult for masked children to breathe, masks make things worse for those with asthma and speech disorders, cause acne and facial rashes, and lead to other problems.
The lawsuit also claims that masks don’t stop the spread of COVID-19 despite insistence from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts who maintain that they are an effective tool in the fight against the virus.
Similar suits against Bedford and the Hollis-Brookline school districts were recently dismissed by two different judges.
“Ultimately, the bulk of plaintiffs’ complaint is rhetoric and political theater concerning mask requirements; rhetoric that has unfortunately infected Internet forums, apps, communities, and now trickled out into the ‘real world.’ Even if the plaintiffs’ subjective beliefs regarding the efficacy of mask wearing are true (the district assert that they are not), it is still perfectly reasonable for elected decision makers to err on the side of protecting children and employees, rather than exposing them to unnecessary risk,” Timberlane lawyers James A. O’Shaughnessy and Demetrio Aspiras wrote in their motion filed in Rockingham County Superior Court.
They dispute the parents’ argument that under state law a policy requiring students to wear masks could be considered a “physical restraint” or a “containment technique.”
“Plaintiffs’ twisted and tortured interpretation must be rejected. This complaint is without merit and should be dismissed,” they wrote.
Diane Gorrow, a lawyer representing the Epping and Londonderry districts, also argues that mask mandates don’t violate state law. She wrote in her motion to dismiss filed on Aug. 5 that construing RSA 126-U “to prohibit districts from requiring that students wear masks to protect students and others from the contagious coronavirus leads to an absurd and unjust result and ignores the purpose of the statute.”
She also wrote that Epping and Londonderry school districts no longer have mask mandates, but that could change as school boards update their mask policies. The Epping School Board is expected to decide Thursday whether to adopt a school task force recommendation that masks be worn indoors.
A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Sept. 10.