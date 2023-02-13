School board members have chosen a Massachusetts firm to help with the Manchester School District’s long-term facilities planning, though the decision was far from unanimous.
Board members voted 8-5 that Symmes, Maini and McKee Associates (SMMA), with offices in Cambridge, Mass., and Providence, Rhode Island, be handed the project.
Two other firms, both with New Hampshire ties -- Harriman, with locations in Portsmouth, Portland and Auburn, Maine, and Boston; and Lavallee Brensinger, which has offices in Portland, Maine, Boston and on Dow Street in Manchester - also submitted responses to a request for proposals to assist with long-term facilities planning. But after several sessions reviewing all three proposals, Finance and Facilities Committee members voted to recommend SMMA to the full board for approval.
Voting in favor of SMMA were Julie Turner, Sean Parr, Karen Soule, Jason Bonilla, Peter Perich, Ben Dion, Jim O’Connell, and Peter Argeropoulos. Opposed were Leslie Want, Ken Tassey, Cris Potter, Gary Hamer and Mayor Joyce Craig.
School board members Nicole Leapley and Carlos Gonzalez were absent.
Prior to the vote, Potter explained why he was backing Lavallee Brensinger.
“Being local, they know our infrastructure,” said Potter. “They know the direction the city and district are going. They know the district's needs. They know the organizations that are here.”
“Lavallee Brensinger is from the community,” Potter added. “They’re not going to fail, they’re gonna see it through. They have to.”
“I feel that SMMA is not the right fit for our school district and this city,” said Hamer.
O’Connell said the key reason behind him backing SMMA is the firm has already delivered a master plan for numerous cities.
“Generally speaking, Lavallee Brensinger has only done so in a limited way,” O’Connell said.
Want said she wants “people invested in Manchester.”
“Remember that SMMA has not done a single school in New Hampshire,” Want said. “None. I would prefer we choose a local company.”
Craig said choosing between the firms was a “very difficult decision,” adding she would prefer to go with the local company, Lavallee Brensinger.
The three firms were invited to submit proposals after being deemed qualified by the district.
In November, Manchester school officials released a “request for qualifications,” an additional step in the procurement process to ensure that potential bidders are qualified. The district received three submissions, and the Finance and Facilities Committee invited those firms to submit responses to the request for proposals.
In August, Gillis received approval on her “3-4-12 model” — three high schools, four middle schools and 12 elementary schools.
Manchester is currently home to four high schools, four middle schools and 13 elementary schools.
Gillis’s presentation did not include recommendations for any specific school closures.
School officials say the proposed “3-4-12” model is supported by information gathered through previous studies, including a 2018 Long-Range Facilities Plan, 2021 Capacity/Utilization Review and 2021 Davis Demographics Study.
Manchester school board members previously authorized administrators to spend up to $50,000 to hire a project manager to oversee implementation of the district’s long-term facilities plan.
The 16-page plan includes three phases for work to be performed at schools across the district, but it lacks specific dates for completion of the phases.
The first phase of the plan calls for a project manager to be assigned to oversee facilities renovation and any potential construction or demolition.
The second phase will zero in on renovations at current schools, based on feedback received at community input sessions over the past year. All but one of the 13 elementary schools in the city will likely receive some sort of renovation, with the exception of Weston Elementary.
Wilson Elementary School could be in line for a complete renovation, according to the report.
Phase 2 also will include the completion of the city’s four public middle schools into grade 5-8 schools.
The final phase is expected to examine the long-term viability of the elementary schools and finalize plans for the high schools.
Projected costs for any of the phases have yet to be determined, school officials said, because ongoing and impending housing projects could impact future enrollment figures.
SMMA characterizes Manchester’s facilities planning project as a “large” study, encompassing over 1.9 million square feet of facilities and upwards of 300 acres of land.
In its proposal, SMMA lists an estimated cost of $1,950,000 for work under phase 1 of the plan.