Newly reelected Manchester Ward 5 school board member Jeremy Dobson is resigning his seat effective Wednesday, Nov. 24, because he is moving out of the city next month.
As previously reported by the Union Leader, Dobson’s home on Huntington Avenue was listed for sale on Oct. 8.
Dobson, who was the lone candidate for the Ward 5 school board seat, was easily reelected in the Nov. 2 Manchester municipal election with 529 votes.
In a resignation letter submitted to school board members Monday, Dobson said he was looking forward to serving a second term.
“Unfortunately, my plans have changed and in December I will be moving out of the city that I have called home for over 14 years,” writes Dobson.
“Despite all of the challenges presented over the last term, my experience on this board has been nothing short of amazing. I am honored to have played a small part in the strides that have been made during the last two years. Much work remains to be completed but this board has demonstrated a steadfast ability to take action and boldly move forward. I hope that continues as this city needs more bold actions to realize its full potential.”
Online property records available at nhdeeds.org show Jeremy Dobson and Rebecca Thibault Dobson closed on a home in New Boston on Sept. 17.
Dobson won the Ward 5 seat in 2019, defeating incumbent Lisa Freeman 389 to 376.