Daniel Concannon, the Manchester School District employee who quit his job over a training program about "White privilege," canceled a meeting with human resources three months before quitting, according to documents released to the Union Leader.
According to the material, the school district’s human resources director and chief legal officer scheduled a meeting with Concannon for March 19, four days after he emailed them a lengthy complaint about the training material.
But Concannon canceled the meeting the day before it was to take place, the district wrote in the material. Concannon told human resources that he would not pursue the issue further, according to the material.
In an email to the Union Leader, Concannon said he wouldn’t meet with HR because he wanted all his interactions with them in writing, so HR would be unable to make the matter quietly go away.
“There is a very specific reason that I did not meet with HR. That reason is that I am not an idiot,” Concannon wrote to the Union Leader.
On June 28, Concannon quit his job of seven years, complaining about aggressive and explicitly anti-White sentiment in the school district. He was the on-site coordinator for a federal grant-funded after-school program at Northwest Elementary School and earned about $30,700 a year.
With his resignation, Concannon publicly released a sarcastic, at-times-profane resignation letter as well as other messages critical of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training regimen. He has consistently said the training was mandatory and provided emails from the district to support his contention.
The district has said the training was not intended to be mandatory.
Recently, the Manchester School District provided the Union Leader with a document titled “Background — Kevin Concannon” in response to a Right to Know request.
The District said it found no documents that could “shed light on (Concannon’s) job performance; interactions with others, especially minorities,” as requested by the Union Leader.
The Union Leader also has asked for the training material itself — either a printout of the material or access to the Learning for Justice online portal, where employees take the training. That request is pending, said school district spokesman Andrew Toland.
Former school board member and mayoral candidate Richard Girard has made a similar request.
Concannon said he could never have imagined the “explosion of support” he received, ranging from those working in the Manchester school district to people living in other countries.
“The world is still full of good, sane, normal human beings — but they’re under attack. I only hope that more of them step forward, assert themselves, and refuse to be degraded,” he said.