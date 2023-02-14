State education officials say they’ve received a record number of nominations for the 2024 Teacher of the Year.
A total of 322 nominations for the prestigious award were received, recognizing 252 educators in the Granite State.
State education officials say they’ve received a record number of nominations for the 2024 Teacher of the Year.
A total of 322 nominations for the prestigious award were received, recognizing 252 educators in the Granite State.
The pool of nominees represents 118 schools throughout 59 towns. Nomination letters describe the candidates as enthusiastic, kind, dedicated and inspirational educators who work to build strong relationships with students while helping them reach their goals, officials said in a news release.
“New Hampshire has fallen in love with the bright, engaging and dedicated teachers that devote their careers to educating our youth,” said deputy commissioner of education and former Beech Street Elementary School principal Christine Brennan in a news release. “We are overwhelmed with the large number of nominations for our Teacher of the Year program, and we are thrilled that the education field is eager to recognize these hardworking individuals.”
The nomination deadline closed on Feb. 5.
The 252 teachers nominated for the honor now have the ability to formally apply for the title. Applications are due March 20.
In April and May, the Teacher of the Year Selection Committee will choose semifinalists, oral presentations will be made this summer, finalists will be selected, and school visits will take place in the fall.
The 2024 Teacher of the Year will be announced in October.
“We are grateful for the numerous teachers in New Hampshire who are making strides in the classroom to improve student learning outcomes for our students,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner, in a statement. “These nominations highlight the excellence in teaching and educational innovation taking place throughout our schools, and we are thrilled to hear these motivational stories of success.”
The current 2023 Teacher of the Year is Christian Cheetham of Alvirne High School in Hudson.
Cheetham has taught at Alvirne and the Wilbur H. Palmer Career and Technical Education Center for eight years and currently oversees the Air Force Junior ROTC elective course program for grades 9-12.
Selected from a pool of 44 nominees, Cheetham, a retired Air Force officer, was chosen for his “exceptional teaching skills and profound dedication to his students,” state education officials said in a news release.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
School board members have chosen a Massachusetts firm to help with the Manchester School District’s long-term facilities planning, though the decision was far from unanimous.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.