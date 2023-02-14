2023 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year winner

Christian Cheetham, New Hampshire’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, is shown with state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut at an assembly at Alvirne High School.

 New Hampshire Department of Education

State education officials say they’ve received a record number of nominations for the 2024 Teacher of the Year.

A total of 322 nominations for the prestigious award were received, recognizing 252 educators in the Granite State.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Monday, February 13, 2023