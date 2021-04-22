Dover School District officials plan to cut 29 teaching and paraprofessional positions to try and get their budget under the city’s tax cap.
Superintendent William Harbron and Business Administrator Michael Limanni appeared before the city council on Wednesday night. They said half of those 29 people would be laid off, while the remainder represent individuals who are planning to retire.
“I think there’s 15 or so that will have to be reduced without attrition based on the nature of their positions,” Limanni said.
This would save the district $1,921,610, Limanni said.
Limanni told the councilors they are currently in negotiations with the Dover Teachers’ Union and they are optimistic that these issues can be resolved.
Limanni said the district has a $6,473,722 increase in financial obligations going into this budget cycle. That includes a 5.5% increase in health insurance, totaling $506,769.
Contract wage and severance increases are up by $3,096,259.
Payroll taxes and increases to the New Hampshire Retirement System are increasing by $1,307,084.
Limanni said despite the layoffs, they expect some turnover this year, so district officials could be in a predicament when it comes to hiring because the University of New Hampshire is not producing as many teachers as it had in the past.
Harbron said there has been a drop in the number of people pursuing a career in teaching.
Harbron said they are aiming to maintain what they have. They do not want to add any new programs.
A tax cap compliant budget would come in at $67.9 million. The school board has passed a $73 million default budget so they can negotiate with the teachers’ union to find cost reductions.
Harbron told the city council that they have had some wins this year, especially when it comes to technology. Everyone in the district now has Chromebooks or laptops.
Harbron said the Big Opportunity Task Force has been looking at how the pandemic has changed learning, perhaps long-term. He said he received an update from the task force last week and is looking forward to receiving their report when it is finalized within the next few weeks.
“The COVID pandemic has caused us to think differently about the delivery of models for student learning,” Harbron said.
Mayor Bob Carrier said he is sure that the school budget will be figured out before the city council votes on their overall budget in June.
“We are the city of Dover and we totally support education,” Carrier said.