Dover teen finds success at Milton Hershey School

A Dover teenager who was once homeless and unmotivated in school has some advice for students who may be struggling this academic year.
“I would say you just got to hold on and find your own motivation, because if you give up, you’ll never find your voice,” Brianna Davis said during a recent interview.
Davis, who is now in 11th grade, was a sixth-grader when her family lost their home. She and her mother were living out of a hotel room and she was struggling with her classes.
One day, a guidance counselor suggested that Davis and her family consider Milton Hershey School, a cost-free, private school for boys and girls in Hershey, Pa.
Davis said her mother did not want her to live so far away at first, but today she is the first person to say she is proud of her daughter’s success.
In addition to doing well academically and wanting to someday pursue a career in financial management, Davis played softball last year and has taken up the piano.
“I honestly think I will be playing piano for a long time. I really like it,” Davis said.
Ashley and Joe Hoover are the houseparents for Davis at Milton Hershey School. They say her confidence has grown since she first arrived on campus as a seventh-grader.
“She has stepped out and tried new activities. For example, last fall she relayed the Hershey Half Marathon – something, if you ask her, she would have never imagined doing,” Ashley and Joe Hoover said in a statement.
The Milton Hershey School was founded in 1909 with money Milton and Catherine Hershey earned from the chocolate company. They have programs for pre-K through 12th grade students.
Natalie Neyer, the school's director of marketing, said low-income families like the ones they serve have been affected especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The highest qualifying income for a family of four in 2019-20 was $52,400.
The average family income for students enrolled in 2018-19 was $21,930, which is 15% below the federal poverty guideline of $25,750 for a family of four.
This spring, many students remained on campus and continued classes online with the support of their houseparents, while others returned to their home communities and participated in classes remotely.
The 2020-21 academic year began in August with students on campus and learning in classrooms. School officials are using federal and state guidelines, guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other health and safety protocols to keep everyone safe, Neyer said.
Davis is happy to be on campus with her classmates and friends.
“Milton Hershey really saved me because I don’t know where I would be without this school,” Davis said.
For more information, visit www.mhskids.org.