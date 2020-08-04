A majority of students in Dover will start the academic year online.
The school board on Monday night unanimously approved a plan to allow in-person instruction for students who need priority services, including children with disabilities, but keep most others out of school buildings and learning virtually.
The board reviewed three different models for the academic year, including a full in-person model and a hybrid plan similar to what some other school districts are considering.
Educators emphasized that virtual learning will be different than the remote learning that took place this spring when schools were shut down during stay-at-home orders. The district will set schedules so students and parents are clear about what they should be working on.
Superintendent William Harbron reviewed some of the issues that could arise under a hybrid or in-person model, including problems with busing and lunches.
“I think what keeps all of us up at night is what is the safest way to do this for everyone. I know that every night I go home, and I watch the news, and when they get done, I’m confused because of all the mixed messages,” Harbron said.
School board member Carolyn Mebert said she is worried about reopening schools for in-person learning because events such as last weekend's NASCAR race and Bike Week later this month could bring a COVID-19 surge at the same time that public schools are restarting.
Mebert also has concerns about expectations of elementary school children in classrooms.
“I’m watching from last meeting and this meeting, there are a lot of people fooling around with their masks,” Mebert said. “If we adults are fooling around with our masks because they are uncomfortable or falling down our nose, or whatever, think about a 6-year-old wearing a mask. It’s just kind of a ridiculous thing to ask of little kids.”
School board Chair Amanda Russell said she supported the hybrid model until recently.
“Having conversations with people and the reading I did over the last five days. I don’t want to find out if we made the right choice by using our students. I don’t want that on my conscience,” Russell said.
The board will review the strategy every three weeks, and students may return to the classroom later on this fall.
Neighboring Somersworth is using the same sort of virtual model as the academic year begins. Rochester officials are planning for full-time, in-person learning, with an option for children to learn remotely through the Virtual Learning Academy Charter School.