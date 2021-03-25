As they work to woo back hundreds of students who dropped off the school rolls during the pandemic, Nashua officials say preparing the budget for the upcoming year has been challenging.
“I am skeptical that our numbers will climb back to the 860 students that we lost,” Nashua Board of Education member Jessica Brown said on Wednesday.
Brown said she is aware of two families in her neighborhood who moved to other communities because the Nashua schools did not offer full in-person learning for much of the school year. There are several families paying out-of-district costs for their children to attend school in other communities, Brown said.
“It is sad, but I think it is a reality we have to face,” said Brown.
Enrollment between October 2019 and October 2020 decreased from 11,025 to 10,165, a drop of 860.
Interim Superintendent Garth McKinney said the district is unsure where 246 of those students are attending school, meaning they have not received updates from the families.
“We will make every effort to reach out to families and get them back to Nashua if we can,” said McKinney.
Many parents did not enroll their students in the Nashua Early Education Center preschool this year, which played a significant factor in the enrollment drop, administrators said. Preschool enrollment dropped by up to 35 students at the Purple Panthers Preschool and by 118 students at the PlayPals Preschool Program.
In addition, 487 students opted to be homeschooled this year compared to the previous year’s 371. And the number of students in private schools rose by 52, from 1,167 to 1,219.
Dan Donovan, chief operating officer for the district, said state education aid is often based on enrollment numbers from Oct. 1 of the prior year, meaning the district could lose about $2 million to $2.5 million.
For the past five years, the district has averaged an annual decrease in enrollment of about 113 pupils.
“Obviously we have too many unknowns in this case. Even formulating a budget is somewhat risky because you don’t have solid data,” said school board member Sandra Ziehm.
Brown said she doesn't want to decrease the number of teachers, despite the possibility of a significant enrollment drop two years in a row. Several of her colleagues agreed.
“I will say that I do not want to reduce, in any way shape or form, the number of our staff,” said school board member Dotty Oden. “They have had a traumatic year. There are lots of learning gaps for most students. They need to catch up and we need to ensure that we have the smallest classes possible to give those students as much individualized attention as possible.”
Board member Paula Johnson said enrollment dropped because schools were not open for in-person learning for the better part of the school year.
“I cannot justify a budget of so much staff,” Johnson said of the proposed operating budget of nearly $116.6 million, which does not include an additional $41 million for benefits and pension costs.
That represents a likely increase of nearly $2 million, or about a 1.71% increase over the current spending plan.
There could be a $12.9 million federal grant on the horizon for the Nashua School District, but Donovan said that money would be available only for COVID-19-related needs, not standard budget items.
Administrators are suggesting the hiring of three new full-time staff members -- a board-certified behavior analyst and two custodians. A public hearing has been planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday on the proposed budget.