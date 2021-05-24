Dozens of statements from parents, teachers and former coworkers supporting Hillside Middle School Principal Brendan McCafferty were read aloud during Monday’s school board meeting, after the popular administrator took a sudden leave of absence last week.
Manchester School District spokesman Andrew Toland confirmed parents of students at Hillside were notified via an email from the district last week.
“We are able to confirm that Principal McCafferty is currently on a leave of absence,” Toland said in an email Monday. “We are not able to provide further information as we cannot disclose confidential personnel information for any employee, including those that are out on a leave of absence.”
Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt said in an email that Assistant Principal Sara Loughlin is currently serving as the substitute principal, with Network Director Forrest Ransdell providing administrative support to the school.
“We are confident that Hillside’s staff will continue to provide a wonderful learning environment for all students,” Goldhardt wrote in an email to Hillside parents last week. “We will share additional information if and when it is appropriate to do so.”
School district officials had no further comment on the matter Monday, Toland said in text message.
The public comment portion of Monday’s school board meeting lasted over an hour, as dozens of emails supporting McCafferty were read aloud by school board clerk Angela Carey.
Many cited personal interactions they have had with McCafferty over the years, mentioning examples where he went "above and beyond" to address their concerns and individual situations.
At-large school board member Jim O’Connell briefly addressed the comments, saying he knows the school, staff, administrators and principal at Hillside well, having served on the PTO there for several years.
“I will maintain an absolute open mindedness, because we don’t know yet the nature of what is to be revealed,” said O’Connell.
In 2017, McCafferty became the first ever recipient of Southern New Hampshire University's Loeffler Prize, recognizing those who have “unselfishly and generously contributed their time and talents for the enrichment of others and the betterment of their community,” according to information provided by the school district.
SNHU called McCafferty "an inspiring example of what an individual, with a passion, and a drive to facilitate change, who makes a positive and transformative impact on the lives of others, can achieve."