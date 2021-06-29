A draft re-entry plan released Tuesday for Manchester schools for the 2021-2022 school year calls for a full return to in-person learning -- provided COVID-19 conditions in the city don’t worsen.
The draft plan, posted online late Tuesday at the school district’s website, www.mansd.org, says masks would be optional for students.
“Our focus is learning from what we have done over the past year, and the primary guiding principles will remain the health and safety of our students, staff, and community members,” writes Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt in a memo accompanying the draft plan. “We know that returning to a model closer to normalcy is in the best interest of our students — academically, socially, and emotionally. We will continue to make decisions based on health data, not personal preferences, emotions, or politics.”
The draft plan outlines four possible color-coded phases of operation -- blue, green, yellow and red.
Blue and green phases call for in-person instruction, with remote learning unavailable. The yellow phase features remote instruction for most, with in-person instruction reserved for small groups of Specialized Instruction students.
The red phase offers no in-person instruction, except for Specialized Instruction students.
The expected starting point for students and staff is under blue phase operating conditions. The school district’s COVID-19 Response Team will assess conditions for school operation periodically, and move to a different level of the metric if community transmission or school impacts show higher rates or impacts.
In the blue phase, spacing of students will return to typical spacing prior to the pandemic. In the green and yellow phase, students will maintain a physical distance of three feet.
One-way traffic patterns will be identified and labeled in hallways and on stairs to maximize physical distancing. This will occur at the beginning of the school year, regardless of phase, to get all students familiar with the traffic flow, and can be changed based on the phase and logistics at each school site.
During the blue and green phases, students will eat breakfast and/or lunch in the cafeteria. Under the yellow phase, students will eat in their individual classrooms, a designated indoor space that allows for physical distancing, or in a designated outdoor space.
The district will return to traditional bus routes under the blue phase, based on geography with students assigned to seats.
If the district shifts to the yellow phase, to minimize the risk of community spread, officials recommend that family members drive students to and from school or that licensed students drive themselves.
“School transportation will be provided but will not be guaranteed during the yellow phase,” the draft plan reads.
School officials are soliciting feedback from students, staff and families on the draft plan throughout the month of July.
The plan is posted on the main page of the school district website, with a link just below it to click and provide feedback.